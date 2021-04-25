Sacrifice of 'boys from Bluff' will forever be remembered

Navy sub-lieutenant Taylor Wyatt-Logan and Navy leading chef Conor Monaghan pay their respects at the Memorial Grove in Bluff following the Anzac Day dawn service.

Father Hamesh​ Wyatt says Bluff’s contribution to two major wars was significant, and adds the “boys from Bluff” will forever be remembered for what they did.

Wyatt has spoken at Bluff’s dawn service since in 2001 and on Sunday at Memorial Grove, he stressed war should not be glorified, but those who fought should continue to be remembered.

About 50 people braved the wet dawn service in Bluff to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Amongst those in attendance were Navy representatives Conor Monaghan and Taylor Wyatt-Logan who made the trip south from Auckland.

Monaghan is initially from Southland and said it was nice to be able to pay his respects on Anzac Day back home in the deep south of Bluff.

Later in the morning, there was also the traditional march from the War Memorial to the Bluff RSA.

“War is horrible – but throughout history, it has proved time and again to be necessary,” Wyatt said.

“This does not mean war should be celebrated. It is the worst of humanity smashed together in a cacophony of cruelty, pain, fear, and suffering. It should be avoided at almost all costs.

“We remember our boys from Bluff this morning. Our contribution to the two major wars of last century was significant. Our men and women contributed at great cost to themselves.”

The 35 crosses at Memorial Grove mark the sacrifice Bluff made to the two world wars, in terms of loss of lives.

While New Zealand and Australia commemorate Anzac Day on the date that “our soldiers” stormed the beaches of Turkey, Wyatt said the day should also commemorate the then enemies.

“[On] Anzac Day we remember the suffering, sacrifice, and horrible necessity of war. This is perhaps the most important day each year when we remember respect and tolerance.”

Wyatt also paid respect to armed forces who have fought in other conflicts outside the two world wars which had ensured New Zealand remained a contributing, co-operating, and respected member of the international community.

“Without their service we would be a pariah on the world stage,” Wyatt said.