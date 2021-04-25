Sutherland's tradition maintained at Gore Anzac service

The parade prepares to leave the Cenotaph at Gore's Anzac Day service.

For 51 years Fred Sutherland has sung The Lord’s Prayer at Gore’s Anzac Day dawn service.

Sutherland died in December, but his voice rung out again as the sun rose on Sunday morning at the town's cenotaph.

Gore and Districts memorial RSA president Neil Bone said the organisation wanted to keep Sutherland’s tradition going.

“We approached the family and they were keen. We’ll probably continue to use it, it's a nice tradition for us,’' he said.

“It’s a shame he didn’t get to sing it for us 52 times, but Covid-19 stopped that last year.’’

And in the warmth of the RSA's clubrooms across the road from the cenotaph, Joyce Jones’ thoughts were of Sutherland and his family as the recording of his voice was livestreamed onto the screens.

“That’s lovely, how nice for his family,’’ she said.

“Everyone would have been thinking of him this morning.’’

Jones and her husband Arnold, who are both in their 90s, had made their annual pilgrimage from Dunedin to Gore to spend Anzac Day with family.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Arnold and Joyce Jones, of Dunedin, watched the Gore Anzac Day service as it was livestreamed to the Gore and Districts Memorial Returned Services Association.

“We drive down ourselves. It’s very special and important that we come here every year,’’ Arnold said.

“Our family are at the Cenotaph but it's just getting a bit much to stand for that long now, so it's very good that we can come here and watch the service inside in the warm. The RSA is very strong here, and it's a very fitting place to be on Anzac Day.’’

Several people had joined at the clubrooms to watch the livestream from across the road, as RSA staff prepared for a busy day ahead, making sandwiches and preparing coffee laced with rum to warm people up after the service.

“My daughter-in-law thinks I just come here for the coffee,’’ Arnold joked.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff A crowd started gathering at the Gore cenotaph well before the service began at 6.30am. RSA officials estimated about 2000 people attended.

Bone estimated about 2000 people had attended the service at the Cenotaph.

“I think Covid-19 and what happened last year had a bit to do with that, it's bought people out again,’’ he said.

The parade had seemed longer than usual and there were a lot of families marching, wearing medals.

“It’s been a pretty good turnout, it's really good to see,’’ he said.