Fiordland rockfall victim remembered as 'all-round great bloke'

Tom Arnold was a field trainer for Antarctica New Zealand and was carrying out geotechnical work when he died in a rockfall in Fiordland National Park.

Antarctica New Zealand is mourning the loss of an important member of the agency's small family.

General manager of antarctic operations Simon Trotter said the team was feeling the news keenly after police named field trainer Thomas Edward Arnold – known to his colleagues as Tom – as the victim of a rockfall incident in Fiordland on April 20.

The 40-year-old was carrying out geotechnical work in the Fiordland National Park near Lake Manapouri when he died.

Arnold was no stranger to rugged environments.

A biography says he discovered his passion for the outdoors as a child and studied mountain recreation before taking up a job as a Glacier Guide in Franz Josef.

A fascination with Antarctica's extreme environment and the history of its early explorers led him to join Antarctica New Zealand in 2009 as a field trainer at Scott Base.

He was part of a small group that embarked on an ambitious mission to study the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica in 2013.

Arnold’s experience keeping people safe in some of the world's toughest conditions was featured in a National Geographic programme called Continent 7: Antarctica in 2016.

He had also worked with crews stabilising the cliffs above State Highway 1, near Kaikōura, after the 2016 earthquake.

Trotter said Arnold was an excellent field trainer, a valuable member of the team and an all-round great bloke

“Antarctica New Zealand is a small organisation and our staff members feel more like family than colleagues,” he said, adding that staff were taking time to reflect.

“Kua hinga te tōtara i Te Waonui-a-Tāne,” Trotter said.

Staff would also miss Arnold’s labrador Flux, who regularly visited the Christchurch campus with him, Trotter said.

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident.