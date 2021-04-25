Generations of service at Riverton Anzac Day parade

Staff sergeant Chris Cubitt, after the Riverton ANZAC Day Parade which he marshalled.

Staff sergeant Chris Cubitt’s parade commands cut through the whistling wind and driving rain.

As servicemen, servicewoman and family of those who enlisted climbed the Riverton First World War Memorial stairs on Sunday, the rain stopped, sun appeared and winds eased for about one hundred people to hear The Last Post, Reveille, and to observe a minute silence.

Cubitt was parade marshal at the Riverton Anzac Day service.

His grandfather, private Harold Irwin Evans, was shot in the hip during the Korean War and sent home at the end of his first tour.

Cubitt wore his grandfather’s medals along with his own at the service.

Marshalling the parade reminded him of a sense of duty.

“It’s a sense of duty and comradery. You get to connect with the community and the ones who have gone before us.”

Originally from Gore, Cubitt enlisted into the Air Force after school and now serves in the New Zealand Army Physical Training Corps.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Sally Cole spoke at the Riverton RSA after the parade.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Warrant Officer, 2nd Class, Sally Cole, spoke about women in the military, to those gathered at the Riverton RSA on ANZAC Day. The sergeant major is pictured here in regimental formal dining wear.

She served in the army for 20 years until 1990, as did her grandfather, father, late-husband and husband.

Her speech was about woman in the armed forces, noting Queen Elizabeth, the actress who played Wonder Woman in 2017 - Gal Gadot – and New Zealand-born WW2 spy Nancy Wake.

At the end of her speech, Cole took off her jacket to reveal her regimental formal dining wear, a long embroidered eggshell evening dress, with a dark green sash.

The special occasion dresses were later replaced by “penguin-suits” like the men’s, she said.

Cole spoke about the nurses who served in World War I, how they joined for the same reasons as men: duty, patriotism and adventure.

Those women would rush from freezing, leaky tents into a trench, as hospitals were bombed, she said.

“It was so different. And the girls that were here this morning have a completely different concept to what I had, because we weren’t allowed to carry weapons.

“But then ten years later we were [allowed to carry weapons]. And another 20 years later they were allowed to go frontline.”