Daughter of World War II soldier grateful to receive his diary and first aid kit

Rodney Crack, left, was pleased to return the first aid kit and diary of World War II soldier Ernest Kennedy to his daughter Pam Wild and her husband Graham at Otautau on Saturday. Crack bought both items at an auction recently.

Rodney Crack’s search to find relatives of a World War II soldier, so he could return the serviceman’s diary and first aid kit to them, ended in Otautau on Saturday.

Pam Wild, the daughter of serviceman Ernest William Kennedy #378052, 2/NZEF, 1939-45; and her husband Graham Wild drove from their home in Queenstown to meet Crack and be given the items on Saturday.

“We’re delighted to receive them,” Pam said.

”Our sons are appreciative too. Our oldest son was in the air force and our youngest son was in the army ... they have a [defence force] connection with their grandfather.”

The handover was at the Otautau War Memorial – a fitting place as Kennedy was born and raised in the town in the 1920-30s. He died in 1992, at age 71, and shares a grave with his wife Dulcie and son Ronald at Eastern Cemetery in Invercargill.

”I’m glad they [first aid kit and diary] are going back to where they belong, with the family,” Crack, of Orawia, said.

“It’s a family heirloom, and it’s going home.”

Pam found out Crack had the first aid kit and diary when reading a story in The Southland Times about him buying the items at auction and wanting to return them to Kennedy’s relatives.

”I looked at it [both items after the auction] and thought, they have to go back to the family.”

He bought them in a box for $40 at an auction of collectable memorabilia at Mabel Bush about two months ago.

Kennedy’s name is on the first aid kit but not on the diary. However, a closer study of the diary located his initials.

Pam has other war memorabilia belonging to her father that is being put into photo albums.

However, there is still one part of Ernest Kennedy’s war service missing – his rifle.

At the end of the war soldiers were allowed to keep their rifle, Pam’s husband, Graham, said.

Kennedy’s rifle was a Lee Enfield 303, and it had his initials carved into the woodwork. He loaned the rifle to a friend who kept it on a boat at Stewart Island.

“After they both died it sort of disappeared,” Graham said of the rifle.

“I’m still asking around [for it]. I have a firearms licence, so I can own it and my oldest son also has a licence, so I can pass it on.

“It would be nice to find it again, if we could, but goodness knows it could still be on a fishing boat in Stewart Island.”

Kennedy was an apprentice builder before leaving for the war. On his return, he completed his apprenticeship and set up a building business in Invercargill. A lot of his work was in Tokanui and Waimahaka.