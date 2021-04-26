Plans for extension of Southland coal mine

The Bathurst Resources Ltd owned Takitimu Coal Mine, at Nightcaps. The Southland District Council has granted a subsidiary company land access for mine exploration. [File photo, taken October 2019]

A Southland coal mine could be extended into an area of commercial forestry by the end of next year.

The Southland District Council has granted a mining company access to its forestry block at Ohai for exploration, about 60 kilometres north-west of Invercargill.

The council has also agreed in principle to negotiate the terms of an access arrangement for mining, subject to exploration and resource consenting.

The company, Bathurst Resources Limited, holds an exploration permit for land under the council’s forestry block.

READ MORE:

* 'Onerous' legal burdens force closure of Canterbury mine that has taken more coal than allowed

* Canterbury mine expansion plan delayed for further investigation

* Black Diamond coalmine, in Nightcaps, is half complete



Drilling indicates an “economically minable deposit”, says council commercial infrastructure manager Ashby Brown, in a report released under an Official Information Act request.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Bathurst Resources, New Brighton Collieries Limited, has the legal right for exploration, subject to the access agreement with the council, he says.

However, if the council had not granted the access, Bathurst could have escalated the matter under the Crown Mineral Act.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District Council mayor Gary Tong.

Mayor Gary Tong said he was adamant it would have to go out for community consultation before any mining happened.

Employment and social development for Ohai and Nightcaps was a priority, but “we’re going to hear from others, and the Government, who say we shouldn’t be using fossil fuels”.

“I’m on the side of the fence of the Ohai/Nightcaps community,” Tong said.

“We have to keep our communities alive.”

There was an indication it could be a short-term mine, and the dairy and steel industries still needed coal, he said.

Robyn Edie Bathurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon (front) and Takitimu Mine manager Paul Matheson looking over the mine’s Black Diamond Pit. [File photo]

It was not a new mine, but an extension of an existing field, Tong said.

When asked about Southland’s national reputation if a coal mine were to be extended, Tong said: “That’s where we will be waiting for the communication of the local community.”

Bathurst proposes a late-2022 timeframe for the commencement of physical work, should mine development work proceed, Brown says in the report.

A section of Brown’s report titled ‘legal and statutory requirements’ was redacted to maintain legal privilege.

A white paper titled Takitimu mine and New Brighton coal deposit, and a map of the proposed mine design, were also withheld so as not to prejudice the commercial position.

Recommendations of the Climate Change Commission’s draft plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 aim to slash New Zealand’s emissions by banning new coal boilers as soon as possible and phasing out coal use by replacing it with biomass such as wood.

The commission said coal could still be needed and create significant emissions in 2050 if New Zealand kept its “hard-to-abate industries” like cement, steel and iron production.

It suggested using forestry or carbon capture and storage to offset those emissions.

Globally coal accounts for about 27 per cent of the raw energy used to power everything from cars to electric grids.

Unlike natural gas and oil, it is concentrated carbon, and accounts for 39 per cent of annual emissions of CO2 from fossil fuels.