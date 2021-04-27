Kiwi friends living in Dubai among few who visited Gallipoli on Anzac Day

Anzac Cove would usually be packed with visitors, as seen here in the 2015 service. But this year marked a small ceremony at the Gallipoli Peninsula, owing to Covid-19 restrictions. (File photo.)

Two Kiwi friends were among the few New Zealanders who were able to visit Gallipoli on Anzac Day this year.

Restrictions stemming from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic changed the nature of memorials on the Gallipoli peninsula, part of modern day Turkey. Instead of a large gathering at the Anzac landing site, there was only a small ceremony.

Matthew Henry and Tom Latty, both New Zealanders living in Dubai, travelled to the Anzac coastline during the weekend, where they visited the graves of soldiers who were killed in the Gallipoli campaign 106 years ago.

“Looking up at where they landed and the terrain that they had to fight through, it was very awe-inspiring just to visualise what they would have had to go through,” Latty said.

He said Anzac Day was cold, windy and rainy.

“So you kind of get a sense of the doom and gloom, if you want, of what it would've been like,” Latty said.

He added it was "quite powerful" to look up from the Anzacs’ position and see what they would have seen, “knowing they had to assault with people up there trying to take them out”.

Latty said there was a lot of information available in the area and most of it was from the Turkish perspective, which he said was quite interesting having grown up in New Zealand.

By the end of the Gallipoli campaign, about 87,000 Ottoman soldiers and 44,000 Allied soldiers had died.

That included 2779 New Zealanders, and more than 8700 Australians.

Latty said there no one around when the pair visited, except for a few journalists.

Turkey was under lockdown conditions over the Anzac weekend, as daily cases were above 40,000 with 300 deaths each day, according to Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.