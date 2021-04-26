Woman spends night in Kahurangi National Park after getting lost during run

A helicopter was first deployed to look for the woman at 2am on Monday. (File photo)

An experienced tramper and adventure runner has been found after going missing in the Kahurangi National Park.

Three LandSAR teams were deployed at 4am on Monday to search for the woman, who had not returned from her run on the Kaituna Track, which takes about eight or nine hours to fully walk, according to the Department of Conservation.

She was supposed to be met by her family at the track’s exit near Golden Bay about 6pm.

Slightly after midnight, the missing woman's husband called police.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough search team called to lost tramper while preparing to join search for missing pair

* Aerial and ground searches grow as tramper search intensifies

* Searchers find clues in hunt for trampers missing at Kahurangi National Park



By 2am, a rescue helicopter was in the air searching the track and after that was unsuccessful, the first LandSAR team from Golden Bay was deployed at 4am.

At 7.35am, the husband got a text from his wife saying she was lost.

Police said it was likely the woman sent the message the previous night, but may have run into intermittent cellphone coverage.

A LandSAR team who were tracking the woman’s footprints found her about 9am.

She was uninjured and was walked out by the rescue team.

It emerged the woman deviated off the track slightly and became lost. Although she had food and water, she was not prepared to stay overnight. She managed to find track again at daylight.

Police senior constable Dave Cogger said the woman was pleased to be reunited with her grateful family.

“Three LandSAR teams from Golden Bay that attended did a great job,” he said.