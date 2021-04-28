Iwi to have voting rights on Wellington council committees, with mayor's support

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has changed his mind on giving iwi voting rights on council committees, voting in favour of the recommendation on Wednesday. (File photo)

Wellington’s two iwi – Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa Rangatira – will have representatives with voting rights on all but one city council committee from July, after a historic vote on Wednesday that will dramatically increase mana whenua representation in the capital.

This comes after Wellington Mayor Andy Foster and councillor Sean Rush both changed their positions at Wednesday’s meeting, enabling the proposal to pass in an 11-3 majority vote.

“This really matters, this is a historic day for this city,” said Councillor Jill Day, who tabled the notice of motion last year that led to Wednesday’s vote. “This is just a small step, but we need to make a start.”

Iwi representatives will sit on all committees except the chief executive review committee from July.

John Coffey, chairman of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust that manages Taranaki Whānui’s treaty settlement package, said iwi and the council shared similar goals.

“What you want as a council for the people of Wellington is what we want too,” Coffey told the councillors. “You will not succeed without us, and we will not succeed without you. It’s as simple as that.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Helmut Modlik, the new chief executive of Ngati Toa, at the Takapuwahia Marae, Porirua.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik said the decision was a historic moment following the failings of the Treaty of Waitangi.

“I’m feeling very grateful that I’m living now, and that we’re at a point in history where there is a degree of honesty about the past ... it is a tragic story for my people in a lot of respects,” he said. “But that’s the past, and a line’s been drawn. And I’m grateful to live today and to be a witness to what I expect to be an increasingly emergent determination by New Zealanders to do better for our children and our mokopuna than was done in the past.”

The mayor was one of six council representatives who voted against the proposal earlier this month, saying he wanted to

ask for public feedback.

But Foster on Wednesday said they needed to have faith the community would have supported the decision.

“I think that iwi representation, without question, will add value to our decision-making,” he said. “While this is not something that has been consulted on, I think we should give this a go.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Councillor Jill Day tabled the notice of motion last year that led to Wednesday’s vote. (File photo)

Rush said he had been swayed by public submitters on Wednesday, including members from the two iwi.

“I think there's only one way to find out if it's going to work, and that’s to give it a go,” he said. “So I've changed my position.”

Councillor Tamatha Paul (Ngāti Awa, Waikato Tainui) said in an emotional speech she was pleased the council was honouring the Treaty of Waitangi and attempting to right the wrongs of history. “The day our land was taken and stolen from us is etched into our memory: 17th January 1866 for my iwi,” she said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff An emotional Tamatha Paul says the date her iwi’s land was stolen is etched in her memory. (File photo)

Councillor Jenny Condie said she felt “deeply uncomfortable” with iwi representatives thanking the council for giving them a voice at its table. “I don't think we should be thanked for returning something to you that was always yours,” she said.

Councillors Diane Calvert and Malcolm Sparrow expressed concerns about the council ignoring usual processes by appointing unelected members.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Malcolm Sparrow was one of three councillors to vote against the proposal. (File photo)

How they voted:

For: Andy Foster, Jenny Condie, Jill Day, Fleur Fitzsimons, Laurie Foon, Sarah Free, Rebecca Matthews, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett, Tamatha Paul, Sean Rush.

Against: Diane Calvert, Malcolm, Sparrow, Nicola Young. Absent: Simon Woolf