Jury out over trial initiative to make safer streets in town

The Streets for the People trial project at the Commercial and Meihana St intersection has caused traffic delays at the end of a school day.

An intersection restructure in Takaka is causing traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, but the community is split on the benefits of the trial project.

As part of a safety initiative under the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Streets for People project, the Tasman District Council has closed a one-way street which links Meihana St to Commercial St, State Highway 60.

The trial project has seen many changes to the intersection outside Golden Bay High School, including a raised crossing, installation of speed humps on Rototai Rd, curb realignment, seating in the area and planter boxes closing vehicle access to the one-way street.

Golden Bay Community Board chair Abbie Langford said she had heard from various people that the new layout caused delays on the road at the end of the school day.

She said drivers could be sitting in traffic for up to 20 minutes.

“It’s not what we’re used to in Golden Bay.”

Feedback supported some changes, but many drivers found the new road layout a headache, Langford said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The new layout enables safer crossing for pedestrians but drivers are experiencing up to 20 minute delays.

“The crossings are great. Everyone says they should’ve been done a long time ago but they would like to see that road opened up again.”

The intersection trial is in its final stages of completion, with just the final touch on the closed road’s artwork to be finished.

Tasman District Council community partnerships officer Yulia Panfylova​ said the plan was to ensure the area was safe for local school children, including students from Takaka Primary School and Golden Bay High School.

“We wanted to make sure that kids had a safe place to cross the road and that’s what the schools and the students wanted.”

Golden Bay High School art students designed and painted the pedestrianised road, which represents elements of Golden Bay including Te Waikoropupū Springs and Abel Tasman National Park.

The project cost $105,000, and 90 per cent of the cost was funded by Waka Kotahi, Panfylova said.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Tasman District Council community partnerships officer Yulia Panfylova said there had been some good feedback on the changes but she was aware there was a wait time for traffic when school got out.

The temporary layout is open to feedback until May 17, when it will be evaluated for modifications or changes.

She said there had been “really good feedback from students and teachers at the school, it’s actually, great to see how kids are cycling and walking through safely”.

But she understood there was a wait time for traffic when school finished.

“During rush minutes when school is finishing ... there is a little bit of waiting time, we are aware of that, but at least we know the kids and cross and cycle safely.”

Golden Bay Ward councillor Chris Hill said she was interested in how the community felt about the changes and whether they would be adopted or adjusted accordingly.

“I appreciate people are trying to work out a solution for a complex corner. For me, the safety of the kids is paramount and I understand that it takes some adjustment for drivers to accommodate the new, but I hardly notice it now.”