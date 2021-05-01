Some residents in the shade over Motueka High St proposal

The main drag through Motueka is due to be upgraded with traffic lights and the removal of 15 established trees.

Motueka’s High St is set for a “long overdue” makeover this winter, but some residents are in the shade about the mature trees being removed as part of the plan.

From July, Waka Kotahi NZTA will be spending $6.8m on constructing a range of improvements to High St, including a new roundabout, traffic lights and pedestrian crossing signals.

Aimed at making the road safer and helping traffic flow during peak times, the improvements date back to public feedback that began in 2017.

In order to make the changes though, multiple car parks and around 15 large, established trees on High St and Tudor St would have to be removed.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The trees cast large shadows across the street, making it dangerous for pedestrians and drivers alike.

Waka Kotahi also stated removing the trees would improve the visibility of people walking across the road, making it safer for both drivers and pedestrians.

“There are a couple of trees or shadows from trees which currently obstruct the view of pedestrians waiting to cross the road. This causes safety issues as drivers don’t see those pedestrians waiting to cross the road,” a spokesperson said.

Once the trees were taken down, Waka Kotahi stated it would then look at what “low maintenance greenery” could be planted to contribute to the character of the town centre.

Most of the trees which need to be removed are to accommodate the traffic signals, the spokesperson said, adding that turning lanes were needed “to ensure that traffic can flow well through the High St and also ensures people can access High St from the side street at the intersections”, an issue many motorists passing through the town would be familiar with.

Tasman District Councillor David Ogilvie said there had been some concerns raised amongst members of the public about the loss of both trees and car parks.

Ogilvie said while it was unfortunate to have to remove the trees, he was satisfied with reasons put forward by Waka Kotahi.

“At the end of the day this project is so important for Motueka, we need to do something.

“The trees have been iconic, but the benefits [of the project] probably outweigh the concerns.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The issue had been polarising, said Brent Prestidge from Our Town Motueka, with some in the town loving the trees, while others loathed them.

Our Town Motueka chairman Brent Prestidge said for shop owners and others on High St, the trees had long been a source of contention.

“It's a polarising issue – some people love them dearly and there are those who hate them with a passion.”

Prestidge said while many people appreciated the trees for their natural beauty, there were just as many who were frustrated at having to deal with the leaves and seeds they dropped and needed to be cleaned up throughout the year.

Overall though, he said there had been strong backing for the NZTA plan.

"We’ve got to move traffic safely through the town, and move pedestrians across the street safely.

“What they've come up with is a system that pretty much ticks those boxes – it’s been a long time coming and is long overdue.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Local artist Sarah Keogh said any replacement of the trees needed to be more than just a question of aesthetics.

Motueka resident Sarah Keogh was one of the residents who contacted NZTA regarding the loss of trees on High St.

Keogh said while she accepted it might be too late to save the existing trees, finding suitable trees to replace them was more than just a question of aesthetics.

“If those trees have to go because they need to put traffic lights there, then they have to go.

“But I would like to see more trees on High St, not less. It’s a great opportunity to plant the type of tree that doesn't annoy shopkeepers with blossom, but have lots more of them in a really well-designed street scape.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Aimed at making the road safer and helping traffic flow during peak times, the improvements date back to public feedback that began in 2017.

Keogh said as well trees making the street scape look better, they could also provide environmental and economic benefits to the town.

She said she was concerned it could be an issue that “falls through the cracks”, as Waka Kotahi's main priorities were safety and traffic flow rather than streetscaping.

“The people that are in charge of the look of our town are the Tasman District Council, but they don't have much jurisdiction over High St as it's a state highway.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff This tall timber will soon be coming down, however, the question of what will replace them hasn’t yet been answered.

NZTA said they were analysing the feedback they had received after sharing the designs with the community, and once that had been done, further information on designs and construction would be provided, including the planting strategy and tree removal.

“We are working closely with council on our planting strategy and TDC have also indicated that within their long term planning they would be looking at future streetscaping for Motueka that would include investigation of more greenery, alongside other streetscaping activities,” the spokesperson said.