Motorcycle ministry: Bikies and addicts turn from gangs to God

The Passionate Sons, based in Christchurch, are one of many '’motorcycle ministries'’ emerging around New Zealand.

Former addict Luke Bowler pats his leather patch near his heart. He was in prison when he ''saw God'’.

''I come from drug addiction, alcohol, in and out of prison, a lost place,'' Bowler says.

''It was in 2010, I didn't believe in spiritual stuff but ... the presence of God hit me – the whole cell turned into a white light. I looked at the wall and there was a massive golden glowing cross I was being sucked in to. It was the best drug, the best anything I've ever had.''

Released from prison that day, and sober for seven years, Bowler has started a unique ministry in Christchurch.

In the lounge of his home, a man formerly known as Snake – Jacob Skilling – nods in agreement towards his ''brother'', Brad Speden, aka Bee Speedy – a former dairy farmer of 14 years who, 18 months ago decided to go full-time walking city streets carrying a giant wooden cross.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Passionate Sons motorcycle ministry is made up of reformed criminals who have found religion.

The Passionate Sons are one of many '’motorcycle ministries'’ emerging around New Zealand.

Skilling describes the membership as “all ex addicts and party animals”.

“We were so used to getting wasted all the time, now we get smashed on the Holy Spirit. I remember driving around feeling like I was on Ketamine, but I was just smashed on the word of God.''

Beside shiny motorcycles, tall wooden religious crosses adorn the entrance to their home.

Men with tattooed faces and leather vests stand in a semi-circle and talk in the driveway. A woman wears a black t-shirt emblazoned with Jesus Is King in large white letters.

They are like-minded people ''determined to leave behind their dark pasts'', Skilling says.

''It is about loving each other, sharing the gospel and discipleship,'' Bowler adds.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Jacob Skilling, pictured in June 2018, when he spoke to Stuff about being released from prison after years behind bars.

“Jesus is the president, we don't want to have that old gang life mentality. We don't have prospects, it's basically people God draws into the ministry, and we walk with them. It's not always perfect.

“A lot of the boys are in and out of jail and up and down, we've just flown one of the boys up north this week to get him away from Christchurch. Jesus said 'come as you are' and that's the biggest thing, to be accepted as we are.''

At 18, Skilling was sentenced to nine years in prison for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

''My best friend hung himself in the cell above me ... I went 'stuff this', and I plunged myself into prison violence. I'd beat someone up and stab them, and then tell them to sort their life out.''

Released from prison to rehabilitation facility Odyssey House, he says he soon ''fell back into gangs, addiction and selling''.

''I was partying literally 7 days a week, living on an hour's sleep. Snake's the man, he's got drugs, fast cars and girls ... I got wiped out, ended up in a three-day coma.''

In hospital, he had a ''profound vision''.

''It was a clear blue sky and millions of people in the sky, but I couldn't see their faces. Around me in a half circle was my friends and family who had died. I remember thinking to myself. 'am I dreaming?'.

“I remember thinking maybe I was dead. I accepted I'd died. I woke up to the doctors saying 'cough for us' and they were bringing me out of my coma.''

Last year he started The Broken Movement Trust working in the ''mental health space'’ and is setting up the Mosaic Initiative to help troubled youth.

''I was searching for a big house, I got this place, it was lucky,'' Skilling says. ''I filled it up with people trying to turn their lives around, people who need positive influences and a chance at life to be able to change.''

The group had ''strict rules'' and a no-drugs policy.

They have given temporary housing to domestic violence victims and homeless youth.

''My passion is mental health,'' Skilling says. ''One guy was on meth and was going to kill himself. Another guy was an ex Mobster in the same situation. A multitude of people come through this house with anxiety, addiction, gang pasts.”

They aim to help those in need of ''food in their belly and a roof over their heads''.

''We have nine people here at the moment,'' Bowler says.

The ''brothers'’ met through Living Waters Christian Centre in Halswell.

Bowler says he started The Passionate Sons to help others like him, who felt unable to connect with traditional support agencies.

Another group has started in Taranaki, and he hopes it will become a ''network of brothers and sisters helping one another''.