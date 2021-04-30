Two seriously injured in separate crashes in rural Canterbury

A driver was seriously injured in a crash near Tai Tapu, in the Selwyn district, on Thursday night. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured after crashing off a rural road in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tancreds Rd near Tai Tapu, about 18 kilometres southwest of Christchurch, at 8.35pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said early reports suggested the driver had drifted off the road and crashed.

It was believed the driver was the sole occupant.

READ MORE:

* Motorist taken to hospital with moderate injuries after colliding with pole

* Person seriously injured after truck rolls, causing delays on Otago highway

* One dead, another seriously injured in two-car crash in Rolleston, Canterbury



A St John spokesman said the person was seriously injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

On Wednesday, emergency services were called to another serious crash near the intersection of Boundary and Swannanoa roads in Fernside, North Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said two crews from Rangiora were sent to the crash where a four-wheel-drive had crashed and rolled about 5.15pm.

He said the driver was not trapped and firefighters helped police and St John.

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, the St John spokesman said.