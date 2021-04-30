Truck driver filmed running vehicle off the road in Canterbury

Sam Hack was run off the road by a Hall's truck and trailer driver in Canterbury.

As a freight truck and trailer inched agonisingly close to Sam Hack’s​ ute, all he could think about was not being crushed under its wheels.

“I just wasn’t sure what was going on, I was like ‘what the hell, what the hell’.”

The incident happened as the Christchurch builder was returning from a job in Rakaia, driving his Nissan Navara and towing a trailer on State Highway 1 about 5.50pm on Wednesday.

Hack was about 6 kilometres north of Rakaia when he noticed a Hall’s truck and trailer driving behind him, just 3 metres from the back of his own trailer.

Hack pumped his brakes a few times to warn the truck driver he was following too close.

The Hall’s driver eased up slightly but instead turned the headlights to high beam, he said.

Concerned with the driving and wanting to capture the truck’s number plate, Hack asked his passenger to begin filming as they approached a passing lane.

Hack said he had his cruise control set at 90kmh – the maximum open road speed limit for drivers towing trailers and for all heavy vehicles, except school buses – when the truck began to merge into his lane.

SUPPLIED Hack was forced to swerve off onto the verge, narrowly missing a road marker.

The video shows the truck driver merging into the left lane before its trailer passes Hack’s ute.

The manoeuvre forced Hack to swerve off the road and onto the grass verge to avoid crashing into the truck, narrowly missing a road marker.

“He just merged straight into the lane. There was no real time for me to move, he indicated and pulled left,” Hack said.

“His side wing mirror was basically in the centre of my truck, so there was no way he could not see where I was.”

Hack has since laid a complaint with Hall’s and Canterbury police.

“What he did, there’s no excuse for it. He could've killed me, could've killed my passenger, could've killed another motorist.

“He shouldn't be on the road if he has that sort of attitude that he can drive his truck wherever he wants.

The video was posted on Facebook on Thursday morning. It received more than 1000 reactions and was shared more than 1700 times before being deleted on Friday.

SUPPLIED The video shows a Hall’s freight truck and trailer unit running a vehicle off the main highway just north of Rakaia on Wednesday evening.

One commenter described the driving as “shocking”, while another said it was “dangerous and disgusting”. Others called for police intervention.

Hall’s chief operating officer Russell Hickin said an internal investigation was under way and police had been notified.

A preliminary review had identified the driver was not speeding at the time of the video but there was never any excuse for unsafe or discourteous driving on the road, he said.

“Hall’s employ several hundred drivers who travel hundreds of thousands of kilometres every year – 99.9 per cent of our drivers understand what good driving is.

“The majority are experienced, professional and take great care to abide by the requirements of what can be a very challenging role.”

Hickin said it was “disappointing” the company had received “a number” of complaints and comments on social media regarding the incident.

The company would work hard to promote a safe driving culture and refresh its safe driving campaign once investigations are complete and appropriate action taken, he said.

Police received a complaint on Thursday in relation to a driving incident on State Highway 1 near Bankside on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.