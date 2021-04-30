Wellington homicide investigation: Police seek public sightings of man following death at social housing complex

A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead.

Police investigating a Wellington homicide are seeking sightings of a man in central Wellington and the suburb of Kelburn.

A woman, believed to be a long-time resident of Central Park Apartments in Mt Cook, was found dead on Saturday about 6.30pm. The identity of the woman, including her age, has not been released by police.

A 42-year-old man, who has been granted interim name suppression, has been charged with murder.

On Friday police put out a public appeal for sightings of a man aged in his 30s-40s, wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers, and a beanie.

READ MORE:

* Council launches immediate review citing tenant safety, after man appears in court charged with woman's murder

* Longtime neighbour of woman found dead in council housing says there are 'lots of problems' at the flats



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police are attempting to piece together what happened at a Wellington social housing apartment unit last weekend after a woman was murdered.

“The investigation team is continuing to build a timeline of events,” said Detective Sergeant James Stewart.

“We believe this man was on foot by himself between 6pm on April 24 and 12.30am on April 25. He has moved between The Terrace and the Glenmore St and Upland Rd area in Kelburn during this time."

People are also being encouraged to check any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured this man over this time period.

Police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Following the death, Wellington City Council launched an immediate review into safety at the social housing apartment complex, which it owns.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington City Council has launched a review into safety at the social housing complex.

Chief operating officer Claire Richardson briefed councillors and Mayor Andy Foster about the steps the agency was taking to support residents.

“Tenant wellbeing and safety is a priority. The team have started to look closely at the interactions with the person who has lost their life and if there was anything more we could have done to avoid an outcome like this,” Richardson said.

Resident Sonny Keen​ has lived at the Central Park Apartments for more than 30 years, and said the woman had lived there longer.

“Hell, I’ve known her since 1989,” Keen said. “She was a real pleasant girl, and always had intelligent ideas about all kinds of things."

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to get in touch by calling Police on 105 and quoting file number 210424/6694. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.