Mystery over missing plaques at cemetery in Nelson

Several graves on the ashes beams and cremation lawn at the Wakapuaka Cemetery have their plaques missing.

A number of plaques have been removed from grave sites in the Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Neither the Nelson City Council nor the police have received reports from the public of missing plaques.

However, the council’s group manager for community services Andrew White​ said after checking the site, three graves with missing plaques had been found.

When Stuff visited the cemetery, it appeared several plaques had been removed, while others had damage to their edges.

READ MORE:

* Father Garin's Chapel will be restored, just not yet

* Cemetery fees set to soar in Nelson as council moves to recover costs

* Volunteers bring tales of the dead to life at historic Nelson cemetery



“Staff are now looking into what has happened and will assist with any investigation that takes place,” White said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The missing plaques were visible on the ashes beams and cremation lawn at the Wakapuaka Cemetery.

It was not believed the plaques had been removed for repairs.

Brian McIntyre,​ who has been restoring headstones in the cemetery along with a team of volunteers for the last few years, said he was not aware of any missing plaques.

A Returned and Services Association (RSA) plaque had been reported missing at Marsden Cemetery after Anzac Day, but it had since become clear that it had been removed for repairs.

It is understood brass and bronze plaques were among the most valuable, while stone and granite plaques had little to no resale value.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Several memorials missing plaques are currently visible at the Wakapuaka Cemetery in Nelson.

Last year, police said bronze memorial plaques and ornaments stolen from a Palmerston North cemetery were likely to have been melted for scrap.

Eight bronze flower holders, a sundial and 20 bronze plaques were taken from the Kelvin Grove Cemetery in February.

More than 40 brass war veteran plaques were stolen in 2019 during a drug-fuelled theft in Canterbury’s Springston Cemetery.

The last time thefts at a cemetery occurred in Nelson was in 2010 when bronze grave markers were stolen from 15 graves in the Marsden Cemetery with concerns they were also sold for scrap metal.