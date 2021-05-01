Myanmar community rally for democracy, draw attention to military coup

Nelson Myanmar community held a protest march from the city council to the church steps to draw attention to the plight of the people in Myanmar after the military coup there.

Members of Nelson's Myanmar community have taken to the streets again to raise awareness of the ongoing bloodshed in their home country due to the ongoing military coup.

Hundreds marched through the town’s main street on Saturday afternoon to show their support for the people of Myanmar. More than 700 people have been killed by the military since the elected government was overthrown in February.

Families and children from many of the different ethnic communities in Myanmar, chanted “we want democracy” while they walked down Trafalgar St towards the church steps.

Many held signs, some read, “Time to Change” and “End Military Dictatorship” alongside pictures of Myanmar President Win Myint​ and ousted state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi​.

The military coup was announced in early February and since then, it was estimated more than 700 protestors and peaceful civilians had been killed and over 3300 detained.

Braden Fastier / Stuff Protestors held signs depicting Myanmar President Win Myint​ and Aung San Suu Kyi.

Organiser Mwe Mwe Htain​ said the event was also held on May Day, or International Workers Day and was a chance to honour and support those in Myanmar who were refusing to return to work, demanding the military return the elected government to power.

Her sister, Thitsar Htain​ said the event was a show of solidarity for those participating in the civil disobedience movement against in the military coup.

“They stop going to work to stop the economy growing and stop everything moving so that the government can focus on the people rather than their own wealth.

“Today is quite significant for those people, even if we are not there in person, we are still being their eyes and ears and voice from New Zealand.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Hundreds gathered on the church steps to draw attention to the plight of the people in Myanmar after the military coup.

The Htian sisters and their family were among the first to move to Nelson from Myanmar in 2001. There are almost 1000 people originally from the South East Asian country who now call Nelson home.

The Nelson Myanmar community first held a protest march in February to draw attention to the plight of their people after the military coup first broke out.

Three months later, the situation has worsened and protestors are urging that the elected government be reinstated.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack​ said the group had gathered in support of democracy in Burma, Myanmar.

“I stand with you here in solidarity today,” she told the crowd. “Continue fighting for democracy”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Children at the protest march held in Nelson to support Myanmar which has been under a military coup since February.

Deputy mayor Judene Edgar said the protest was important to help raise awareness of what those in Myanmar were facing.

She said the protest highlighted the importance of democracy and that it was a fight for the generations both young and old.

“This is for today, this is for tomorrow, this is for the future​.”

A fundraising event for Myanmar is being held at Victory Square on Mary 30, from 10am to 2.30pm. All profits would go back to support communities in Myanmar, helping to feed and support families who had lost loved ones.