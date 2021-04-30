Tramper rescued from Tongariro Crossing after injuring their knee
A tramper has been rescued after they were hurt on a track on the Tongariro Crossing.
Land search and rescue personnel helped the person out of the Tongariro National Park, in the central North Island, on Friday evening, police said in a statement.
The injured person had suffered a minor knee injury while tramping with three other people.
The group and the rescuers made their way out of the isolated national park before 8.50pm.
Stuff