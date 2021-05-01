Fine weather for first day of duck-shooting gives birds the upper hand

Canterbury hunter Stu Henderson and his dog Keisha return to the mai mai after recovering a duck at Coopers Lagoon in the Selwyn District.

Fine and calm weather favoured the ducks over the shooters as an estimated 45,000 hunters took to the mai mai for the first day of the 2021 season.

Around 45,000 hunters were out in still, sunny conditions around most of the country.

Fish and Game staff reported strong numbers and good compliance with safety rules.

Regional manager for the lower North Island Phil Teal said with the ducks flying high in clear skies, hunters had to work a bit harder to fill their bags.

“It was a good day to take photos, one of the hunters told me.”

The prime target as usual was mallards, with patient hunters able to reach their 10 bird limit eventually.

Swans and paradise shelducks and pesty Canada geese were also in the sights.

Teal said hunters were keen to get out for the first weekend in May, a seasonal tradition that was delayed by three weeks last year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It made the start of the season colder, whereas this year it is still quite warm, still barbecue weather really.”

Teal said harvest levels were good last year, and the statistics indicated there were plenty of birds around this year, better than the last three years.

Rangers around the lower North Island had reported they were pleased with hunters’ levels of compliance with the rules, and there had been no incidents or accidents.

In the Auckland/Waikato area, the weather thwarted hunters’ efforts, and the number of birds shot was low.

In the Eastern region, hunters in the coastal lagoons had the best fortunes.

Gisborne turned on some squally weather to start the day and paradise shelduck numbers harvested were up.

Baylee Kersten Braden and Olivia Savage with the result of their morning hunt on the West Coast.

Staff on the West Coast said the majority of hunters bagged a few birds despite the challenging conditions.

There were only a few minor incidents detected that required staff to provide hunters with some education.

North Canterbury hunters initially had good hunting conditions with low cloud and drizzle, but the day soon cleared and hunting became challenging with birds flying high.

The Mackenzie Country had “a cracker of a morning”, but despite that rangers reported plenty of birds harvested. Compliance was good with only one pond of three hunters letting the rest of the team down.

Duck hunters had mixed bags across Otago, with just one infringement notice issued for possession of lead ammunition at a pond.

Early fog in South Otago lifted to clear skies and a little breeze and mallards were flying high.

Hunters at a Tapanui pond shot close to their limit before calling it a day early. The Maniototo produced mixed results for hunters in cool and breezy conditions. Conditions in the Tarras and Lindis areas were warm with almost no wind.