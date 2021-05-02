Southland mates continue duck hunting tradition

Southland man Richard Millar uses any excuse to get off the farm to go hunting.

And duck shooting opening weekend is at the top of his list every year.

Millar and his mates Brendon Dudley and Andrew Wright were among 45,000 duck hunters nationwide who were out shooting on opening weekend.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Duck shooting opening morning in Southland, pictured from left, Brendon Dudley, of Underwood, near Invercargill, Richard Millar of Waimatuku, near Riverton, and Andrew Wright of Ashley, North Canterbury with retrieving dogs Diesel and Bailey. The men are old school mates and have been hunting together on the same pond, near Riverton, for 27 years.

The trio have been shooting ducks off a pond on Millar’s neighbour’s property, near Riverton, for 27 years.

He enjoyed getting together with his mates and watching the retrieving dogs at work.

“I love it, the whole experience,” he said.

“The weather’s been calm but we have still managed to call in lots of ducks ... if we don’t call ducks in here we don’t get any.”

The trio shot 58 ducks between them on the opening day of the season.

Some would go into salami and others would be roasted, Millar said.

The three men had been mates since high school years and hunted together several times a year for the likes of ducks, quail and wallaby.

Across the country, fine and calm weather favoured the ducks over the shooters as an estimated 45,000 hunters took to the maimai for the first day of the 2021 season.

Supplied Fabian Eschenmoser (left) and Trent Moss, with some of the ducks they shot on Sunday of opening weekend of Duck Shooting.

Hunters have to work harder to fill their bags when the ducks fly high in clear skies.

Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss said it had become typical for opening weekend in Southland to have fine and calm weather.

However, there were plenty of ducks around and skilled hunters who were well-organised and in good locations, who were good at calling ducks in, had done well.

“Others don’t do anywhere near as well in calm conditions.”

Shooter numbers in Southland were strong and the standard of behaviour was great, with only about six people found to have been using lead shot or shooting without a license, he said.

The bag limit was 20 ducks per person on each day of the opening weekend, and 10 ducks per person for the remainder of the season.

Fish and Game staff nationwide reported strong numbers and good compliance with safety rules.