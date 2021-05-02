Three 'unique' Fire and Emergency NZ buildings unveiled in Christchurch

The new Spencerville Fire Station was officially opened on Saturday May 1.

Two new fire stations and training facility have been unveiled in Christchurch – each involving unique partnerships.

The new sites are in Spencerville, 14km north of the city centre, and in Ilam, in conjunction with University of Canterbury.

Spencerville Fire Station – Greater Christchurch’s first new purpose-built station uniting rural and urban fire brigades – was officially opened by Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti on Saturday.

The area’s former volunteer station in Brooklands was red-zoned after the 2011 earthquake.

The new headquarters will be home to the recently created Spencerville Volunteer Brigade, which has brought together the former Bottle Lake Rural Fire Force and the former Brooklands Brigade.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Firefighters were on parade on Saturday for the opening of the new Spencerville station.

The brigade’s territory covers urban housing, semi-rural blocks, an 80ha campground and forests.

The new Spencerville site was chosen – rather than rebuilding on either of the current sites – because uniting volunteers from the Brooklands and Bottle Lake stations was seen as the best way to support and protect the local communities and nearby forest plantations.

The 31-strong team has been training and responding from their new station since March, leading the way as the first fully unified brigade in Canterbury.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ board chair Paul Swain, second from left, and Jan Tinetti, Minister of Internal Affairs, attended the opening.

The new Ilam station and the Ilam fire engineering facility opened on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) board chairman Paul Swain said it reflected the 27-year relationship between the fire service and the university.

“Having both facilities together on a university campus is a first for Australasia,” he said.

“The new fire engineering facility will be a centre of excellence, where Fire and Emergency’s own fire engineers and the university’s fire engineering programme will share resources and collaborate on research and development.”

Ilam station’s new, more central location, on the corner of Creyke Rd and Engineering Rd would allow Fenz to serve Christchurch’s western suburbs as well as the university and community, he said.

The 16 firefighters now based at Ilam were previously at Harewood Fire Station.