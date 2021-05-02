Invercargill car crash victim a prominent city real estate agent

Neil van Schaik died following a car accident in Invercargill on Saturday.

A man who died in a car crash in Invercargill on Saturday was a prominent city real estate agent.

Police have named Neil van Schaik as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Chelmsford St, Invercargill.

Emergency services had been notified of the crash at 10:20am.

An investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.

Van Schaik has worked in the real estate industry since 1985 and started with Southland Real Estate in 1994.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The scene of a two-car crash on Chelmsford Street, Invercargill, near Windsor North School, on Saturday morning. Police have named Neil van Schaik as the man who died in the crash.

Married to Raewyn and the father of Olivia, Mitchell, and Hadley, he was also a part owner in racehorse The Chosen One, which finished fourth in the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

Tony Dennis, The Chosen One’s syndicate manager, said he was shocked to hear of van Schaik’s death.

“He was just a genuine nice guy ... a lovely guy to deal with and he enjoyed the horse so much.”

Van Schaik was one of 19 part-owners of The Chosen One and used to follow the horse around and watch it race, Dennis said.

Van Schaik’s Southland Real Estate profile said he had no qualms about burning the midnight oil for the benefit of both buyers and sellers and his pastimes included jogging, biking and golf.