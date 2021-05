Wiremu, 12, is missing from his home in Chartwell, Hamilton, and police want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

A 12-year-old Hamilton boy has been missing overnight, and police are asking for information to help find him.

Wiremu left his Chartwell home about 5.30pm on Sunday and hasn’t been back since, police said.

He is about 150cm tall.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P046368562.