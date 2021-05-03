Covid-19: Fiji extends flight cancellations as it braces for case surge in second outbreak

Fiji’s government has extended cancellations of all repatriation flights for another week as the country prepares for a surge in Covid-19 cases following a second outbreak of the highly infectious Indian variant.

All repatriation flights to Fiji on Fiji Airways, including those from New Zealand, were cancelled on April 26. They were set to resume on May 2, but that date has been pushed back to May 9.

As of Sunday, Fiji has 49 active cases, of which 16 are border cases, 31 locally transmitted and two cases still under investigation.

FIJI AIRWAYS

Fiji’s permanent secretary for health, Dr James Fong, announced no confirmed cases on Sunday – the first time since the second outbreak began on April 17.

He said that was no reason to celebrate and said Fijians should prepare for a surge in cases.

Fiji Government/Facebook The Covid-19 containment areas in the central division in Fiji.

“We are certain that there will be more cases that will develop. Worryingly that an unconfirmed case of the virus has already developed into a highly contagious disease,” Fong said in his daily press briefing.

“Our biggest fear right now is that someone with symptoms has not reported to the screening clinic or called 158. This virus arrives in waves, a lull can signal a surge so let’s not get one day of no cases fool anyone to thinking that this storm is over.”

Fijian authorities have identified the virus as the double mutant India variant, which the World Health Organisation has designated a “variant of interest” because it could be more transmissible and evade vaccine immunity.

Fijian national Jone Seru, who came to New Zealand for a medical procedure, was supposed to return home just days before the first cases – a soldier and a hotel worker – were identified at a managed quarantine facility on April 17 and 18.

Fiji government/Facebook Fiji health officials, assisted by the military, have been conducting mobile coronavirus tests in areas identified as hot zones.

Fiji's authorities went into high alert and put Nadi and Lautoka in lockdown first. A 56-hour lockdown in Suva and Nausori areas followed on the weekend, as more cases were confirmed outside the quarantine facility.

A funeral, sevens rugby tournament and a clothes factory have all been identified as super-spreader events and locations that may increase Covid-19 numbers in the country.

Seru said he was looking forward to going back home but understood why flight cancellations were necessary.

“The situation in Fiji is pretty dire right now, no-one could have predicted a second wave,” he said.

“I want to go home, but I feel safer in New Zealand to be honest, the numbers are getting out of hand with the cases popping up.”

Seru said he’d been tracking the situation in Fiji through social media and his family.

He was saddened by the laxity of Fijians in adhering to lockdown restrictions and also the government’s decision to put Suva-Nausori in a hard lockdown, with no shops open and government emergency food packs activated.

“No supermarkets or food shops were open, and the announcement of the lockdown came 30 minutes before it came into place. I don’t believe that’s fair on anyone, Covid or not people still have to eat.

“Like everyone else, I would really like to see Fiji beat the virus again, but it takes everyone’s effort in following lockdown rules to do it, just like New Zealand.”

The Fiji Airways website stated the status of future flights would be determined later, in line with Fiji government updates. Dedicated international freight flights will still continue.

Fiji’s second wave of Covid-19 began on April 17 after two Fijian nationals returning from India came into contact with a soldier at a managed quarantine facility. Lautoka and Nadi in the western division were immediately put into a 14-day lockdown.

The central division, including the capital Suva, went into a two-week lockdown on April 26 as cases were found in Cunningham and Makoi.

Containment areas have been established in Lami, Suva and Nausori zones in central, and Nadi and Lautoka in the west, with free movement between zones strictly prohibited.