Investigation into police officer assaulting his children prompted by child telling school teacher

A police officer was discharged without conviction after he assaulted his children while off-duty. (File photo).

A child disclosing to a school teacher that a police officer had been assaulting his children prompted a criminal investigation by police, involving Oranga Tamariki.

The Eastern district constable remains in a front-line role after being discharged without conviction on two representative charges of assaulting children in November.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation summary released this week revealed details about the case, which was first brought to the attention of police in October 2019.

The findings state it was alleged the officer, while off-duty, had assaulted two of his children on several occasions.

READ MORE:

* Off-duty police officer escapes conviction for road rage assault

* Fatal police pursuit broke rule after rule, but are lessons being learned?

* Police kick to teen's head excessive, IPCA say. Police claim just part of restraint



Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Sam Aberahama, said the incidents were initially disclosed by a child to a school teacher.

It is not clear whether the child who told the teacher was one of the children being assaulted.

The police’s investigation into the claims, which was overseen by the IPCA, resulted in two representative charges of assault against children being laid in March last year.

A representative charge is used if multiple offences of the same type are alleged to have been committed in similar circumstances.

Aberahama said the matter was treated as police would any other investigation of this nature, including the involvement of Oranga Tamariki.

The officer pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction at a sentencing in Gisborne District Court in November.

Following the judicial process, the officer received an employment sanction.

Aberahama said employment law restricts details relating to the sanction being disclosed, but confirmed the officer remains in a front-line constabulary role.

In its findings, the IPCA said it agreed with the outcomes of both police investigations.

An Oranga Tamariki spokesman confirmed it was notified but was unable to comment further on the matter due to privacy.