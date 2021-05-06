Taranaki Maunga body recovery will stick with rescuers forever, former SAR member says

Former police officer and SAR member George White talks about the dangers of a rescue on Taranaki Maunga.

A former Taranaki police officer and alpine rescuer says the memory of recovering the bodies of the two men who died on Taranaki Maunga on Tuesday will stick with those involved forever.

The bodies of Christchurch men Richard Phillips and Peter Kirkwood were recovered shortly after 8am Thursday with the assistance of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and Police Search and Rescue and Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

“All the rescues stay inside you. You remember them all,” George White said.

White, who is now head guide at Top Guides, was a police officer for 34 years and in the force's search and rescue team as an alpine specialist from 1987 to 2009.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The bodies of Richard Phillips and Peter Kirkwood were recovered shortly after 8am Thursday with the assistance of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and Police Search and Rescue and Alpine Cliff Rescue personnel.

READ MORE:

* Attempts to recover bodies of two Christchurch men who died climbing Taranaki Maunga to resume Thursday

* Holding out for a hero: The plane crash

* Rescue underway for injured tramper on Mt Taranaki



He has completed rescues “hundreds of bloody times” on the maunga and knew just what the team of six would be thinking from the time they were first alerted at 10pm on Tuesday, during Wednesday attempt at recovery, and Thursday’s successful recovery.

“Last night the rescuers would have been going through the whole thing in their head,” he said.

“‘What could I have done better? How will I get these people down? How am I going to do it tomorrow? Is it going to be safe?’, are all thoughts that would have been racing through their mind.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Former police officer and SAR member George White said all the rescues stay with you.

For White, those thoughts were constant while undertaking a rescue, especially when he was unable to recover a body off the “unforgiving” maunga.

“Those thoughts, those images still come back to me,” he said, admitting it wasn't something the rescuers talked about at the time.

“Last night I could still just see the terrain, the ice, the mist coming in and the deceased lying there.”

White said the bodies of the men were in a place nowhere near a path, as they had fallen down to it, and not being able to retrieve on Tuesday night and Wednesday would have been emotionally challenging for the rescuers.

“The place they are, you don’t want to go there."

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was involved in the successful recovery from Taranaki Maunga on Thursday morning. It was also involved in the attempts on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

He expected there to have been lots of rockfall, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures, which would make it challenging for the rescuers.

But it was always important not to risk the lives of rescuers by pushing for a recovery in poor conditions, he said.

For White, returning a body to the family was the most rewarding part of the job.

A rāhui has been placed on Taranaki Maunga after two climbers were found dead near the mountain's summit.

Police incident controller, Ben Thompson said the six rescuers involved were “tired but in good spirits," after the operation.

He said a debrief had been held at the rescue helicopter's hangar at the operation's conclusion.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Police teams debrief at the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter hanger after flying two bodies off Taranaki Maunga.

The weather conditions on Taranaki Maunga had been ideal for the rescue, he said.

“It was good for a rescue, it was appropriate conditions both on the ground and in the air,” he said.