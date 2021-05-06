Families pay tribute to pair killed on Taranaki Maunga

A rāhui has been placed on Taranaki Maunga after two climbers were found dead near the mountain's summit.

Two colleagues who died in a suspected fall on Taranaki Maunga were both experienced mountaineers and dedicated family men, their grieving families say.

Richard Phillips, 46, and Peter Kirkwood, 33, died shortly after reaching the summit on Tuesday night. Their bodies were recovered from the mountain about 8am on Thursday.

The pair, who lived in Christchurch and were employed by environmental and engineering consultancy company Tonkin and Taylor, had travelled to Taranaki for work, but ventured up the mountain for a recreational trip.

Kirkwood's wife, Kerrie Ann Kirkwood, said the mountains were “central to Peter's life”.

Supplied Richard Phillips and Peter Kirkwood died while trying to summit Taranaki Maunga. (Composite image)

He was born and raised in Cardiff, Wales, and the couple, who met at university, spent time working, skiing and climbing in the US, before moving to New Zealand in 2018.

Kirkwood had climbed “numerous peaks” in the European Alps, Scottish Highlands, North American Rockies, and New Zealand’s Southern Alps.

He was looking forward to introducing his baby daughter, Elaine Sierra, to the mountains the family “loved so much”, Kerrie Ann Kirkwood said.

“He was a loyal, considerate and adventurous soul, who will be dearly missed by his friends in the UK, the US, and in Christchurch.

“Peter's loss leaves a huge hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Supplied Richard Phillips, pictured with partner Jac, died while climbing Taranaki Maunga. His family say he was their “rock” and they are devastated by his death.

Phillips’ family said he was a dedicated family man, leaving behind partner Jacqueline, who he met while travelling in Nepal in 1997, and their teenage daughters, Freya and Indy.

The couple moved from the UK to New Zealand in 2008 and brought their daughters up to share their love of the outdoors.

“Rich was happiest in the hills with his family and his beloved dog Betsy.”

He was an experienced climber, hiker, mountain biker, and diver, and was “the sort of person who could turn his hand to anything” – including having a hands-on role in building the family’s home on Christchurch's Port Hills.

“He was a loyal and loving friend who would never fail to go the extra mile for anyone. He earned the respect and admiration of those he met at home, at work, on his travels and even on the sidelines of his girls’ sporting events,” his family said.

“He was the rock of his family, and they are devastated by his loss.”

Tonkin and Taylor group managing director Dr Tim Fisher earlier said those at the company were mourning the loss of “two of our treasured people”.

“Our priority right now is to support their families and our people as we deal with this incredibly sad news.”

Facebook Tom Arnold, a field trainer for Antarctica New Zealand, died in a rockfall incident in Fiordland last month.

Phillips, who had a masters degree in engineering geology, worked to help clear slips along State Highway 1 following the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016, and made headlines after rescuing a lamb stuck in a crack near Waiau.

Phillips recently took to social media to pay tribute to friend and Antarctica New Zealand field trainer, Tom Arnold, who died in a rockfall while doing geotechnical work near Lake Manapōuri in Fiordland on April 20.

In the aftermath of the Kaikōura earthquake, according to Tonkin and Taylor, the pair worked side-by-side high above the state highway doing slope stability work, which included placing explosives and directing helicopter-sluicing.

Phillips said Arnold was safety conscious and very professional.

“Most people are blissfully unaware that their safety and well-being has been improved by the work that Tom and his rope access colleagues do up there on high, unstable cliffs, but we should all be grateful and acknowledge Tom’s ultimate contribution.”

Kirkwood worked as a geotechnical engineer for Tonkin and Taylor.

In the wake of the double fatality on Taranaki Maunga, Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, placed a rāhui on all access routes to the summit. The rāhui would be reviewed in a week.

South Taranaki iwi Ngāruahine said it understood Phillips and Kirkwood had fallen on the southern side of the summit, near Panitahi or Fanthams Peak.

More than 80 people have died on Taranaki Maunga, second only to Aoraki/Mt Cook in terms of fatalities.

Prior to Tuesday’s double tragedy, the most recent death on the mountain was that of 22-year-old Morgan Ross Fraser in 2017.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Syme Hut is perched on the top of Fanthams Peak high on the slopes of Taranaki Maunga.

Taranaki Alpine Club president Ivan Bruce said conditions on the mountain could be treacherous this time of year due to the change in seasons.

“It's extremely dangerous,” he said.

The North Ridge was the track most used by climbers, and it was no longer snow and ice free, which meant climbers needed to use crampons and ice axes.

“And they need to know how to use them,” Bruce said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Peter Kirkwood died on Mt Taranaki on Tuesday.

Kerrie Ann Kirkwood's statement in full:

“Dr Peter Brian Kirkwood, 33, was born and raised in Cardiff, Wales. The son of Paul and Katrina, brother to Beth, Matthew and Edith.

He met his wife-to-be, Kerrie Ann, in the University of Cambridge Hillwalking Club, while completing a PhD in geotechnical engineering. After graduation, they spent time working, skiing and climbing based out of Boulder, Colorado, before moving to New Zealand in 2018.

The mountains were central to Peter's life. He was a skilled and experienced tramper, mountaineer and backcountry skier, who had climbed numerous peaks in the European Alps, the Scottish Highlands, the North American Rockies, and the New Zealand Southern Alps.

He had recently become a father, and was looking forward to introducing his baby daughter, Elaine Sierra, to the mountains that he and Kerrie Ann loved so much.

A competent, careful engineer, who tackled complex geotechnical problems with relish, Peter was held in high esteem by his colleagues at Tonkin & Taylor.

He was a loyal, considerate and adventurous soul, who will be dearly missed by his friends in the UK, the US, and in Christchurch, where he and Kerrie Ann had made their home.

Peter's loss leaves a huge hole in the lives of his family and friends. We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time.”

Anthony Wedgwood/Stuff Richard Phillips and Peter Kirkwood died while trying to summit Taranaki Maunga.

Richard Phillips’ family’s statement in full:

Richard Anthony Phillips, 46, was a man dedicated to his family – his partner Jacqueline and their teenage daughters Freya and Indy.

He met Jac while travelling in Nepal in 1997. Together with their daughters, they made the move from the UK to New Zealand in 2008, and they have brought their girls up to share their love of the outdoors.

Rich was happiest in the hills with his family and his beloved dog Betsy. He was an experienced climber, hiker, mountain biker and diver who had travelled widely before settling in New Zealand. He was the sort of person who could turn his hand to anything, including having a hands-on role in building the family’s home on the Port Hills in Christchurch.

He was a loyal and loving friend who would never fail to go the extra mile for anyone. He earned the respect and admiration of those he met at home, at work, on his travels and even on the sidelines of his girls’ sporting events.

An engineering geologist, Rich joined Tonkin & Taylor in 2008. His colleagues will remember him for his technical expertise, his willingness to help, and his positive outlook on life.

He was the rock of his family and they are devastated by his loss, as are his parents Roy and Valerie, and his brother Stewart. His family appreciate all the support they are receiving as they come to terms with the loss of their most incredible father, partner, son, brother, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue or the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust, who worked tirelessly to bring Rich home to his family.