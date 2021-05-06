Covid-19: Cases could 'skyrocket' in Fiji if outbreak isn't contained, expert says

It comes after a mild outbreak on the main island Viti Levu.

More lives will be lost and Covid-19 cases will skyrocket if Fijians don’t grasp the seriousness of the second outbreak of Covid-19 in their country, a Fijian health expert in New Zealand says.

Fiji recorded its first coronavirus death on Wednesday in a second wave that has locked down the majority of the country, including a major hospital.

The virus, identified to be of the Indian variant, is highly infectious and has been found in 53 cases since April 17. The origin of three of the cases linked to the community is still under investigation.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Dr Api Talemaitoga says Fiji could face India’s similar fate if its population continue to break lockdown restrictions.

Dr Api Talemaitoga, a physician in south Auckland who is part of New Zealand’s Covid-19 pandemic response team, said Fiji risked facing a catastrophe if Fijians don’t work together to beat the virus, and pointed to India as an example of how an outbreak can get out of control.

India's second Covid-19 wave has seen the country reporting millions of cases and thousands of deaths.

Fiji MOH/Supplied The Lautoka Hospital has been put into a 14-day lockdown, with no-one allowed in or out.

The Fijian government has placed major cities and towns in the western and central divisions in lockdown, with containment areas established to restrict free movement.

Health permanent secretary Dr James Fong continues to voice his disappointment, at his daily press briefings, over Fijians breaking restrictions.

More than 100 people have been arrested for breaching health and curfew restrictions, with Fiji police linking most of the breaches to alcohol and kava drinking.

Talemaitoga said the apparently lax attitude towards restrictions won't help contain the virus.

Fiji Government/Supplied Health permanent secretary Dr James Fong.

“It is a bit concerning because the population still don't get how serious coronavirus and how highly infectious the Indian strain is," Talemaitoga said.

“Case numbers will skyrocket, and it will be devastating. More lives will be lost, I hate to catastrophise it, but it will happen just like how we're seeing it in India at the moment,” Talemaitoga said.

He said Fijians have to work together to beat the virus, like how New Zealand did when it went hard and early when outbreaks occurred.

Restrictions on funerals, church services, family events and gatherings were a struggle for the Pasifika community, but everyone knew the sacrifice was needed so New Zealanders could enjoy free movement again, he said.

“I don’t think Fijians fully understand the sacrifice that needs to be taken to beat this. It’s a real team effort, it takes a whole country-approach.

“This virus is easy to spread so non-mask wearing, all our Fijian habits of meeting up to talanoa, visiting family, sharing a cup of tea or a bowl of kava – all these propagate the spread.

“They have to stop breaking their bubbles and stay home. Fijians may not be used to it, but there will be even more trouble if the virus isn’t contained.”

Fiji’s second wave of Covid-19 began on April 17 after two Fijian nationals returning from India came into contact with a soldier at a managed quarantine facility.