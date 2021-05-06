Man goes missing near Hutt River, sparking concerns for his safety

Conrad Yates, 23, has been missing since Wednesday.

A man has gone missing near the Hutt River, sparking fears for his safety.

Conrad Yates, 23, was last seen at Taitā Rock, in Lower Hutt, on Wednesday.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, trousers and gumboots.

The police said in a statement that they, along with Yates’ family, have concerns for his wellbeing.

Yates was described as having a shaved head, moustache and goatee.

The police urged anyone with information about Yates’ whereabouts to call police on 111 and quote file number 210506/4190.