Milford Sound keeps 'vital' pilot information service

Aircraft at the airport at Milford Sound, with Mitre Peak in the background. [File photo]

The airport at Milford Sound will keep its airfield flight information service after a review that meant the service could have been cut.

In May 2020, Airways began a review of the air traffic services it provided at seven regional airports that had reducing traffic volumes, including Milford.

The Milford aerodrome uses an airfield flight information service, which differs to air traffic control, in that the service officers do not issue instructions to pilots.

Rather, they provide pilots with information like weather and traffic, that they use to safely operate in and around an aerodrome.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority announced the service would be retained.

Manapouri-based pilot Shaun Ferris had been flying into Milford for 22 years and said the airfield flight information service was vital.

“You’d be a brave person to say you would be better off without it.”

Ferris pilots for Fly Fiordland, who land at the aerodrome about 300 times every year.

“I wouldn’t think there would be anyone who would want to see them [information service] go.”

Losing it “would have been a step backwards”, he said.

The traffic and weather updates, particularly on busy days, were “pretty pivotal” for maintaining a safe environment in Milford, Ferris said.

The Civil Aviation Authority agrees it is a vital service for pilots.

Authority aeronautical services manager Sean Rogers said despite the effects of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, flights to Milford Sound had been popular with New Zealanders as they explored more of their backyard.

That would continue with Australian tourists making the most of the quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel, and the announcement would give the aviation community certainty, he said.

“Operators find that the flight information service provides them with invaluable updates about local weather conditions and other pertinent information to promote increased pilot situational awareness.”

The Ministry of Transport operates the Milford Sound Piopiotahi Aerodrome.

The same information service is used at the Kapiti Coast Airport.

Milford is by far the most expensive airport to land at, Airways figures show.

The current base rate aerodrome service charge at Milford is $114.39. The base rate at every other airport is $15.35.