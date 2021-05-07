Truck crash on State Highway 6, near Rai Saddle

The crash occurred on State Highway 6, near the Rai Saddle. (File photo)

A truck has crashed on the main highway between Nelson and Blenheim.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 on Collins Valley Rd, between Opouri and Kokorua roads at 1.34pm.

Stuff understands the crash is near the Rai Saddle and that the truck was believed to be carrying 15 tonnes of mussels.

The road is down to one lane and motorists are advised to expect delays.

St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell​ said ambulance were called but had been stood down as the job has been classified non-injury.

Fenz were also responding to the incident.

More to come.