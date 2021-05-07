'We were screaming for our lives': Boy forced to dig his own grave in state care

PM, who suffered abuse at Whakapakari Youth Trust on Great Barrier Island, told the Royal Commission of Inquiry that the Government should provide realistic, fair help for the trauma suffered there.

Warning: This story contains details that might be distressing.

A 15-year-old boy was forced to dig his own grave while a supervisor beat him and threatened to kill him and other boys, while he was in state care.

The 46-year-old survivor, identified as PM, is one of 16 giving evidence to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in care over the next two weeks at public hearings in Auckland.

PM was sent to the state-funded Whakapakari Youth Trust on Great Barrier Island for a month in 1990, after previously suffering abuse at Weymouth Boys' Home and Hamilton Boys’ Home.

“There's only so much a kid can take before they turn...I could have cried for help, but it wouldn't have mattered,” PM told the hearing on Friday.

Whakapakari camp had a supervisor who often carried a gun, he said.

PM estimated there were about 15 kids there.

Initially, the boys snorkelled and caught fish, and it seemed like “Tom Sawyer’s adventures”, he said, but things soon turned horrific.

One day, PM and three other boys were marched away from the dining hall by the supervisor.

He threatened to kill the boys and ordered the boys to dig their own graves, about two or three feet deep.

“We were told to get in our graves, and we were going to get shot.”

The supervisor started shooting, and was stomping on the boys to get them back into the graves.

“I was petrified, we all were, we were screaming for our lives.”

PM also heard screams at night. He knew the supervisor slept in the tent with the boys.

Chris Skelton PM said the boys were petrified from the rape, beatings and abuse suffered at the youth trust on Great Barrier Island.

One day the supervisor hauled PM into a tent with two other boys and forced them to take off their clothes while he beat them.

Two older boys were there and the supervisor ordered them to rape the younger boys.

PM ran out from the tent but was caught by the supervisor and was beat in the head with a gun.

“There was some horrible noises coming out of the tent...I didn't know what was going on, but I knew it was horrible.”

He later saw the two other boys come out of the tent in excruciating pain, one of them could barely walk and was whimpering.

“I realised at that point I was in a really bad, dangerous place.

“You know, I will never forget that smile on his face.”

The day before PM left the island the supervisor, with a gun, took him and another boy to a cabin and raped them both.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The chair of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse of Care, Judge Coral Shaw.

PM said he felt "like a dead man walking” after he got off the island, and couldn't reveal the trauma that occurred for many years.

He said he’s felt on the run from the supervisor for “at least 30 years".

The abuse caused him years of shame, embarrassment and destructive behaviour, he said.

A truck driver by trade, PM said he had to stop work after he started counselling last year.

Coming to terms with the trauma and delving back into the past caused extreme fatigue, and he couldn't drive safely.

He’s now been diagnosed with PTSD, but struggles to get paid leave from work from ACC, and has to repeat the trauma to multiple doctors.

PM hasn’t yet made a claim for compensation from the Ministry of Social Development, he said.

“What's happened to me and the other kids on that Island was so disgraceful and putrid.

“If you are going to destroy my life like you have, you better have some realistic, fair help for us.”

