Weather: Heavy rain, blustery gales and possible thunderstorms forecast this weekend

Western places south of Hamilton are going to get a healthy dose of rain this weekend, further north you might see a few fleeting showers but are more likely to notice the sticky, humid nights.

Heavy rain and gales are forecast for much of the South Island, with a stormy weekend ahead for many.

A series of fronts are expected to move across the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Saturday afternoon, then move across the North Island during Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker​ said the low pressure system with associated fronts would bring rain to much of the South Island, especially the West Coast and Fiordland on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are possible for western areas of the South Island, and strong winds may approach severe gales in exposed parts of Fiordland, Southern Lakes, Canterbury High Country, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

READ MORE:

* Severe weather watches for Canterbury High Country

* Wild weather: Heavy rain, gales gusting up to 130kmh, and thunderstorms set to hit

* Gales and heavy rain for much of NZ this weekend, Antarctic blast to bring snow to low levels in the south



Stuff Rain and gales are predicted for much of the South Island, especially western areas this weekend. (File photo)

The national forecaster has issued a range of weather watches and warnings across Saturday and Sunday as a result of stormy weather.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Westland – south of Otira, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland – north of Dusky Sound from 4pm Saturday.

About 200-250mm of rain could fall about the Westland ranges, with 60-100mm near the coast. On Saturday night, peak rates of 25-35mmh are predicted about the ranges, with thunderstorms possible.

A rain warning is also in force in for the ranges of Nelson – west of Motueka, from Saturday night.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, Mount Taranaki, the Tararua Range, and Buller and Westland – from Otira northwards, throughout Saturday and Sunday.

MetService has also issued strong wind watches for Fiordland and the Queenstown-Lakes District from Saturday afternoon, as well as the Canterbury High Country in the evening.

A strong wind watch will be in force for Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa – south of Masterton throughout the day on Sunday.

Much of the heavy rain is forecast for the West Coast, but some showers are also on the cards for eastern areas of the South Island, which will provide “a little bit of relief” for those seeing dry conditions, Bakker said.

In the main centres, those in Auckland can expect a cloudy day with a few showers and northeasterlies on Saturday. A high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 16C is forecast. Similar weather is expected on Sunday, with a high of 21C and a low of 16C.

In Wellington, cloud will increase throughout Saturday, with northerlies becoming strong in the evening. A high of 18C and a low of 15C is forecast. On Sunday, rain and gales are predicted for the capital, with weather watches in place. Sunday's high is 18C and low is 15C.

A cloudy day and northeasterlies are on the cards in Christchurch. Saturday’s high is 22C and low is 15C. On Sunday, a fine morning is forecast but showers are expected to develop in the evening with a southerly change. Sunday's high is 25C and low is 11C.

Those in Dunedin can expect cloud and some light rain on Saturday afternoon, with northeasterlies. A high of 18C and a low of 14C is forecast. On Sunday, showers and possibly heavy rain is on the cards later in the day as northeasterlies change southerly.

The wet weather also isn't letting up anytime soon. Bakker said a lot of fronts will move across the country over the next few days.

A large trough of low pressure is forecast to move east over Aotearoa from Sunday through to Wednesday, bringing periods of heavy rain to western parts of southern and central New Zealand.