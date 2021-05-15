Corrections brings back revised fitness tests following prison guard's death

Corrections has resumed mandatory fitness tests about a month after a veteran prison guard died doing his.

Danny Bond, a Corrections officer of more than 28 years, collapsed while undertaking a physical readiness assessment (PRA) on April 7.

Corrections national commissioner Rachel Leota ordered a full review into the PRA, and tests were halted across the country.

A recent memo to staff from Leota, leaked to Stuff, said an occupational medicine specialist had completed an initial review of the PRA process and confirmed it was safe. The tests would resume for existing staff, while a separate investigation into Bond’s death was continuing.

The memo said both Corrections and the unions had recently agreed on changes to the PRA policy and related procedures.

The revised policy allowed staff to declare any known medical issues before doing the PRA, which would excuse them from doing it on the day and allow them to postpone it for up to three months.

Anyone with a long-term or serious medical condition was advised to tell their manager as soon as possible.

Staff were awarded a colour after completing their PRA: red, amber or green. Those in the red zone must repeat the test when required, those graded amber would wait one year, and staff in the green zone could wait two years.

A green zone exemption process had been introduced, allowing staff in the red zone to continue normal duties in certain circumstances. Corrections would also offer personalised support.

“The event review makes it clear that you should not be pressured into completing the PRA if you have any safety concerns about your ability to complete it. In particular, if you feel you are being pressured to do the PRA, and cannot raise this with management, we urge you to talk to your union delegate,” Leota said in the memo.

“Please remember the PRA is not competitive. All that is required is that you do your best to complete it as efficiently as you can. Nobody wants to see staff putting themselves at risk to better a colleague’s performance.”

Sources earlier told Stuff Bond was concerned about having to do the PRA because of recent medical issues.

A Corrections spokesman confirmed the PRA process had resumed.

He said the changes to the tests were made in February, before Bond's death, as part of the agreement with the unions to review the PRA every two years.

“One of the purposes of the PRA is to assure staff that they and their workmates are physically able to do the job safely,” the spokesman said.

Following an earlier Stuff story, Christchurch Men’s Prison director Jo Harrex told staff media had made contact to “learn more about the circumstances” of Bond’s death.

“It is unacceptable that potentially a staff member has provided information to the media about a colleague in this way – this act was unwarranted and self-serving with no regard for the family or staff,” she warned them.