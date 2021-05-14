Why Environment Southland's prosecution of two companies failed

A judge has outlined his reasons for dismissing charges against two companies Environment Southland attempted to prosecute in the Environment Court.

Johnstone Construction Limited and Marshalls Excavating Limited were accused of discharging contaminants onto a rural property from an old industrial site in Gore, with a trial before Judge Brian Dwyer taking place in Invercargill in April.

However, judgeDwyer dismissed the charges against both companies following the prosecution’s evidence.

In his written decision, Dwyer said he was unable to conclude beyond reasonable doubt that either defendant had discharged contaminants to the land in question.

Johnstone Construction had been engaged to demolish existing structures at a Mersey St site in Gore and, in turn, Marshalls Excavating was hired to dispose of the cleanfill waste to a rural property owned by Bradley Yorke and Pamela Yorke.

The Mersey St site had previously been used for engineering and a site investigation revealed the soils were contaminated, with a preliminary report confirming heavy metals, Environment Southland alleged.

During the hearing, Environment Southland lawyer Tim McGuigan said a key issue was whether or not the contaminants found at the Yorke property had come from the Mersey St site.

The judge, in his written decision, said the Yorke’s gully, where Marshalls had deposited the material, had also been used by other contractors and individuals to dump waste material at over the years.

Tests had revealed both the Mersey St site and the Yorke property had been impacted with asbestos, lead and zinc, among other things, and Environment Southland argued the commonality of the impacted materials had provided a connection between the sites.

But the judge said the testing had been done in the “general area” where Marshalls dumped its material on the Yorke property - and the problem was, other parties were also dumping material into the same area of the gully unsupervised, at around the same time.

“Due to the unsupervised nature of the gully-filling activity there is a real possibility other persons could have deposited non-clean-fill items in the gully, which could have been mixed with Marshalls material, and contaminated any samples taken from the tip area,” the judge’s decision said.

He considered this a “real possibility”, and on that basis he couldn’t place any reliance on the samples taken from the tip area in the Yorke gully.

“I am unable to conclude beyond reasonable doubt that either defendant discharged a contaminant to land at the Yorke gully. The charges against both are dismissed accordingly.”

Stuff asked Environment Southland this week what the financial cost of its failed prosecution was, but a communications spokeswoman, Leeana Tamati, said there were still considerations required within statutory timeframes since the court’s decision.

“Because of this, the finalised costs are not yet known. We are unable to comment further at this stage.”