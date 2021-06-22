Elderly conned of life savings for P and pokie money by serial scammer

Anthea Houkamau befriended elderly people on the street and tricked them into withdrawing money for her.

A woman who conned an elderly victim out of his entire $15,450 life savings – her third elderly victim in a three-month period – has avoided prison, despite copping an earlier jail sentence for skipping a taxi fare.

Anthea Lynne Houkamau​, 42, was sentenced to 11 months intensive supervision at Rotorua District Court in April after pleading guilty to one charge, causing loss by deception over $1000.

The sentence will run concurrently to her current intensive supervision sentence, also for targetting elderly and vulnerable victims.

Stuff has obtained three police summary of facts documents detailing how over a period between October 16 and December 5 last year, Houkamau targetted three victims, obtaining a total of $18,230.

All the victims – whom Stuff has chosen not to name – were elderly at 78, 80 and 87-years-old respectively.

Two are also described as suffering from dementia and being “vulnerable to being victimised”.

The summaries reveal Houkamau’s first elderly victim was approached on a Rotorua street and asked for $20.

“The victim agreed, as he thought she was a family member, and together they walked to an ATM,” the summary said.

“While at the ATM, the victim entered his four-digit PIN and started to enter the withdrawal amount as $20. The defendant intervened, reaching across the victim and entering the withdrawal amount of $780.”

Houkamau met her second victim after what the summary describes as an introduction by an associate.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Anthea Lynne Houkamau asked one victim for $20, but at the ATM “intervened” and withdrew $780 instead.

“Together they told the victim that they needed some money and a car to urgently see a relative in Cantabria​ Rest Home.”

The victim agreed to withdraw money from an ATM, but was unable to work the machine.

“The defendant offered to help the victim and asked for her PIN code to access her account. The defendant withdrew $2000 in cash, exceeding the amount agreed upon by the victim.”

Houkamau’s final victim was also approached on a Rotorua street, where she told them “she had no money and children were coming back from Australia”.

The summary said that, accompanied by an associate, on one occasion Houkamau picked up the victim, taking them to their bank, where they withdrew $3000.

It was a pattern that was repeated, with further trips netting $2300 and $4000.

“Also during this period of time, the defendant went to [an ATM] with the victim’s EFTPOS card and withdrew sums of money.”

Houkamau also left the victim handwritten ‘I owe you’ notes, signed with a false name, stating the money would be paid back by a certain date.

“The total amount the defendant obtained from the victim is approximately $15,450,” the summary said.

The money was the victims “entire life savings”.

Houkamau told police in the wake of that offending that she was not the only one involved in “ripping off” the victim, and that there were three others.

“The defendant added that she alone spent $5500 on the pokies, and she had given at least $7000 to the others to buy methamphetamine.”

Houkamau pleaded guilty to each offence at court, receiving two sentences of 1 year intensive supervision and most recently, 11 months intensive supervision and a reparation order for $2000.

While Houkamau avoided prison for these offences, she wasn’t so lucky back in May 2012.

That was when she received a six-week jail term after running away from the taxi that took her from Tauranga to Rotorua, and the $155 fare.

“It’s called grooming”

It’s called ‘grooming’ when it involves elderly victims, and the vast majority of offenders never set foot in court.

That’s the view of Age Concern elder abuse and neglect professional educator Hanny Naus.​

While Naus declined to comment on any specific case, she was able to shine a light on the neglected issue of elder abuse, especially financial, and the appalling toll the offending has for its victims.

Asked how some of the victims she has spoken to have reacted, she said it spanned “the whole gamut”.

Supplied Age Concern's Hanny Naus said the vast majority of elder abuse offending goes unreported.

“Total embarrassment, total shame, which is why so many don’t come forward. ‘How could I have trusted that person, I can’t tell my own family’, the other end is total outrage, losing all trust, ‘how could this happen,’ at both ends, angry at the world.”

Naus said that for some victims, their response is a total withdrawal from their community.

“It affects the whole person, their dignity, self-respect, their role in the community.”

She also said victims are often scared at the reaction from family members, as “they feel they’re the one who is stupid”.

Naus said more than half of the cases of elder abuse reported to Age Concern involve financial abuse, and the majority – four out of five cases – are abuse from family members.

While the Houkamau case appears unusual in that she was initially unknown to her victims, Naus said if not family, the abuse is often from someone known to the victim.

“Neighbour, carer, attended the same church, then they go on to establish a relationship,” she said.

“It’s called grooming.”

Naus said international research suggested as little as 14 per cent of such offending against elderly victims is ever reported to any authority.

Age Concern’s own research in their Elder Abuse and Neglect Services Report, which covered July 2016 to July 2017, said 2200 cases of elder abuse were reported each year, with estimates that three-quarters go unreported.

Naus said a fear of entering the criminal justice system also prevents many from reporting abuse.

She said it can sometimes be hard to prove the extent of coercion when a victim may have handed over information such as PIN numbers, and many fear “being torn apart by a defendants' lawyer”.

‘Never sign anything’

Naus said there are a number of steps someone should take if they are concerned they or someone they know may be the victim of elder abuse.

She said calling Age Concern on 0800 65 2105 should be a first step.

“You can talk through the issues, you don’t have to give your name. We’d rather you talk to us,” she said.

Naus also said Age Concern are not obliged to inform police, so conversations can be in total confidence.

She also advised elderly people to discuss any financial matters with two trusted, and unconnected, people.

She said people should never sign anything, give out passwords or bank account details too.

Importantly, she said never allow yourself to be rushed into any financial decision.

“Whatever it is, it can wait 24 hours. Don’t do impulsive stuff, that’s how it starts.”

She said in a lot of cases she has seen, the offending is “premised on fear and anxiety, to make a quick decision”.

Naus also said there was one other important message to reassure anyone who believed they may have been the victim of elder abuse.

“You’re not the only ones.”