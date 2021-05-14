Auckland Libraries say there are no plans to get rid of 'transphobic' books

Auckland Libraries has no plans to remove two books which have been slammed as “dangerous misinformation” by members of the transgender community. (File photo)

Auckland Council libraries have stated there is no plan to pull two “transphobic” books which describe being transgender as a mental illness, despite complaints.

The books in question are Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters by Abigail Shrier and When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment by Ryan T. Anderson.

The complaints came in the wake of Mighty Ape choosing to pull the books after a number of people who are transgender complained.

Both books examine the notion of rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), a term coined by an American professor in 2016 to describe an alleged epidemic of youth coming out as trans due to social contagion and mental illness.

Em, a transgender, non-binary Aucklander, said they had emailed Auckland Libraries with concerns after they noticed the books were available to borrow from a number of locations.

“They refused to remove it from their shelves citing freedom of access to information.”

“I think it’s reprehensible Auckland Libraries are providing access to hate speech while hiding under the cover of free speech.”

The books had the potential to cause real harm, Em said, particularly to vulnerable young transgender, non-binary and takatāpui rangatahi.

“Shrier’s book encourages parents to reject their children's gender identities, which could cause significant psychological harm.

“Trans youth are already at high risk of suicide and mental illness – this book furthers the potential for harm, and Aucklanders' rates should not be used to promote the denial of vital gender-affirming healthcare.”

Auckland Council Head of Content and Discovery Catherine Leonard said she understood the concerns the community had, but the books would not be withdrawn.

“In line with the Auckland Libraries collection development policy we have no plans to withdraw these titles.

“As a very large public library, we retain titles for a variety of reasons and our role is not to censor or limit what people may choose to read.”

The libraries rely on and follow the judgments of the Office of Film and Literature Classification whether controversial material should be restricted or banned, Leonard said.

In an email Em received to their complaint, from an Auckland Libraries employee, it said the libraries were committed to freedom of access to information and would not suppress or remove material simply because it offends someone.

“This means sometimes we make books available that individuals and/or some communities find offensive or misleading.”

A spokeswoman for the office of film and literature classification, told Em in an email, their concerns over misinformation and hate speech were shared.

“We note from online reviews of Irreversible Damage, there is considerable concern about the potential for harm to vulnerable people from its content.

“The legislation we operate under does not directly encompass potentially harmful or misleading information or hate speech.”

The spokeswoman said while the books were not an objectionable publication under their legislation, that didn’t mean it was unproblematic or harmless.

“Currently misinformation and hate speech is not covered by the classification act, nor is it fully covered by any other legislation.”