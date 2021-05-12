Councillors to take first steps towards fixing dysfunction as review recommendations debated

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster called for an independent review into the council's governance in February.

Wellington’s fractured city council will take its first official steps tomorrow to fix ongoing dysfunction that some councillors say has become worse since a $75,000 report that was meant to put things back on track.

Written by former Local Government New Zealand chief executive Peter Winder, the report was formally received by councillors three weeks ago, with many hailing the document as a blueprint for charting a positive way forward.

But things have failed to settle down, with several disagreements unfolding between councillors over the past few weeks, and it is hoped Thursday’s adoption of the review’s 13 recommendations will mark the beginning of a new chapter.

Monique Ford Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert says the council will be “on display” when it debates some major issues on Thursday. (File photo)

“I think we’ve got the opportunity to set the new structure tomorrow [Thursday], and how we conduct ourselves as a council will be on display,” said councillor Diane Calvert, who will head one of the four new committees the review recommended be established to encourage better collaboration.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Mayor Andy Foster's council revamp cops criticism from councillors

* Mayor's effectiveness, councillor behaviour and 'inadequate' governance structure identified as problems at Wellington City Council

* Independent review into Wellington City Council recommends scrapping councillor portfolios



MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Councillor Sean Rush has been nominated as chairperson of the council’s new infrastructure committee, but says he is not sure if he will stick out the rest of his three-year term. (File photo)

“We do need to take this opportunity to move forward, put the city first, and do what we’ve been elected to do, which is to be temporary stewards for the city.”

Winder’s report, which highlighted problems including poor governance, allegations of bullying, and political “point-making”, recommended scrapping “overlapping and ambiguous” councillor portfolios and resetting the council’s committee structure.

There will be five “committees of the whole”, and it is proposed those will be chaired by Calvert, Iona Pannett, Sean Rush, Jill Day, and Rebecca Matthews. However, Rush said recently the problems within the council had led him to question whether he could see out the rest of his term.

Committee chairs would be paid slightly more than other councillors – $113,000 per year compared to $111,000 – while deputy mayor Sarah Free would be paid $130,000 and mayor Andy Foster would be paid $180,500.

Committee chairs would be the spokespeople for respective areas, as recommended in the report.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Teri O'Neill says things will only improve if there is buy-in from all councillors. (File photo)

Calvert said it was too early to say whether the new structure would be enough to fix the council’s problems. “It will get us through to the next election [in October next year].”

Councillor Laurie Foon, who is set to become deputy chair of the new finance and performance committee, to be led by Calvert, said the new structure would be more efficient.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Laurie Foon is confident the new committee structure will help fix the problems within the council. (File photo)

“I know we can get back on track by working together on this vision for Wellington.”

Councillor Teri O’Neill, who has been nominated as deputy chairperson of the grants subcommittee, said the recommendations needed buy-in from all councillors.

“We can’t do that with secret meetings or threats of ‘coming in to line’. This city deserves transparency and honourable good faith actions from its elected members.”

Councillors will also vote on Thursday on whether to open up debate to the public on the code of conduct investigation into mayor Andy Foster.

The investigation found Foster had breached the code when he tried to share confidential information with some councillors before a vote in November last year.

The agenda item is scheduled to be debated behind closed doors.