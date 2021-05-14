Southland teenager wins big this wood chopping season

Western Southland teenager Jack Richards loves his new sport of wood chopping.

A Southland teenager has chipped his way to first place at a wood chopping competition.

Jack Richards, 16, a year 12 student at Waiau Area School in Tuatapere has been having an exemplary chopping season.

In April, he was first in the South Island under 21 wood chopping championships.

Earlier in the season he achieved his first win, coming first in the NZ U21 Elimination Championships.

READ MORE:

* Axeman chipping away to get to South Island Championships

* Jiggerboard competition one of Rangi Bowen's favourites on southern wood chopping circuit

* Otago/Southland Area Schools Tournament to be held in Tuatapere

For the placing he won a $1000 axe, that is specially engineered for professional axemen.

Richards decided to start competing in the sport at age 11, when he went to see his dad compete at wood chopping at a Tuatapere Sports Day.

“I thought why not give it a go, and I jumped on the block and started to like it,” Richards said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jack Richards with some ribbons and a trophy he has won from participating in wood chopping competitions.

It’s kind of become a Richards family affair, as his mum is a sawyer and a part of the Axe Ferns.

He has been training with well-known coach Murray “Nokie” Bateman, who has trained many axemen.

During a Christmas wood chopping circuit last year, Richards came in first 10 times out of 12 competitions.

He placed in several others.

Richards hopes to compete in Adelaide next, a championship that will be New Zealand against Australia.