Minor injuries after crash between ute and school bus

Emergency services respond to a bus and a ute crash on the corner of Trafalgar and Wainui St's, Nelson on Wednesday.

A ute and a bus taking school children home have crashed near Nelson’s Trafalgar Park.

The crash occurred on Trafalgar St, between Wainui and Elliot streets, just after 3.45pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved a school bus, but it was not clear how many kids were on the bus at the time.

There were initial reports the bus was blocking the southbound land while the other vehicle was off the road. A detour was in place.

Fire and Emergency NZ fire crews were also at the scene.

St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell​ said one patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene and did not require transport to hospital.