First national hui on counterterrorism to be held in Christchurch in June

An expert in far-right extremism says any new counter-terrorism agency would have to be well funded to make a difference. (First published December 10, 2020)

The first national hui on countering terrorism and violent extremism will give everyone the chance to engage in discussions on how to keep New Zealanders safe.

He Whenua Taurikura - ‘A land or country at peace’ will be the first hui of its kind in New Zealand and follows recommendations made by the inquiry into the 2019 terror attack in Christchurch, when a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques.

To be held in Christchurch, the hui aimed to bring together communities, civil society, academia, private sector and government to look at the security risks that New Zealand faced from terrorism and violent extremism.

Justice Minister Andrew Little, who has been tasked with leading the response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques, said the hui would also develop options for the National Centre of Excellence for preventing and countering violent extremism, which the Government would establish later this year.

Tom Lee/Stuff Justice Minister Andrew Little says everyone in New Zealand deserves to feel included and safe.

“Everyone in New Zealand deserves to feel included and safe. The annual He Whenua Taurikura will be an important contributor to building a safer and more inclusive Aotearoa.”

The hui would be held on June 15 and 16 at the Christchurch Town Hall and Christchurch Art Gallery.

It followed a Government meeting with the Christchurch Muslim community in December 2020 after the release of the royal commission’s report.

Another 33 regional hui were held in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Ashburton, Dunedin and Invercargill with Muslim and wider ethnic and faith communities earlier this year.