Gas fire at Remuera home where health boss died mysteriously

Police are investigating after a death in the Auckland suburb of Remuera.

Emergency services have been called to a gas fire at the home of an Auckland woman who died in unexplained circumstances early last month.

Pauline Hanna, also known as Pauline Polkinghorne, shared the Remuera property on Upland Rd with her eye surgeon husband, Philip Polkinghorne.

Police continue to officially treat the death of Hanna, 63, a senior health manager recently seconded to the Covid-19 response, as “unexplained” in their official statements.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said two crews were sent to the scene just before 6pm on Thursday, after a passer-by called in a house fire.

However, when they arrived at the scene it was found a portable gas bottle was on fire, not the house.

Supplied A fire truck outside the Upland Rd, Remuera property on Thursday evening.

Another caller, understood to be a man inside the property, rang 111 to report a gas bottle on fire.

Police and Vector were also called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended to assist Fire and Emergency.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious and police were free from the scene by 7pm.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Vector Electricity are called on Thursday to the house of Philip Polkinghorne, an Auckland eye specialist, whose wife Pauline Hanna died weeks earlier.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said she got home around 6.30pm to see fire crews, police and Vector vans.

Police told her there was nothing to worry about and that a gas bottle had exploded.

Neighbours reported hearing people screaming and seeing someone – thought to be Philip Polkinghorne – running from the house when the bottle exploded.

Another neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said she heard of the news when friends called to check if she was OK, because they could see a big fire near her and her husband’s house.

Supplied Fire and Emergency said a gas bottle at the property was on fire when crews arrived.

When she left her house to investigate, she saw at least two fire engines and firefighters told her it had been a gas fire.

The woman said the house was lit up with all the lights on, and she could smell smoke.

Polkinghorne had been seen coming and going from the large home in his white Mercedes in recent days.

At least one other person was staying at the home, it is understood.