One out of 25 under-fives live in homes without drinkable tap water

More than 4 per cent of pre-schoolers lived in homes without drinkable tap water at the time of the 2018 Census.

About one in every 25 children aged four or younger was living in a home without drinkable tap water at the time of the 2018 Census, a new study shows.

Researchers from the He Kāinga Oranga Housing and Health Research Programme at the University of Otago, Wellington found that overall 5.2 per cent (78,900) of private homes lacked access to at least one of six basic amenities.

Lack of drinkable tap water was the most common problem, affecting 3.2 per cent (48,087) of the homes. That was followed by 1.7 per cent (25,719) of homes lacking electricity, then 1.1 per cent (17,148) without cooking facilities, 1 per cent (15,711) without a kitchen sink, and 1 per cent (14,553) without a toilet, or a bath or a shower.

Half of the affected homes were owned by the residents directly or through a family trust.

Along with the 4.2 per cent of pre-school children living in homes without access to drinkable tap water, 2.3 per cent of the children in that age group were living in houses without electricity.

Helen Viggers, lead author of a report on the study, said the high rate of households with young children living without drinkable tap water was particularly concerning.

The study was possible because, for the first time, the Census in 2018 asked people about their household access to basic amenities. Altogether, 6.2 per cent of under-fives were living in houses without access to at least one of the basic amenities.

For the population as a whole, data showed 5.2 per cent, or nearly 208,000 people, lived in houses lacking one or more basic amenities.

By ethnic group, those living in housing lacking basic amenities included 11.3 percent of Pacific peoples, 9.2 percent of Asian people, 8.6 percent of MELAA (Middle Eastern, Latin American, and African) people, 6.9 percent of Māori, 3.4 percent of Europeans, and 4.4 per cent of people in the “Other” category.

The report cautioned that the research results reflected the information that was available, and were considered to be underestimates.