Man fled burning house in just his jandals with wife after flames engulfed their home, killing pet parrots

A paintball business owner fled his burning home in just a pair of jandals after flames engulfed his house so quickly he did not have time to get dressed.

Stephen Constable was left with a burnt face and hair as molten plastic dripped on him when he ran out of his property on the outskirts of Christchurch.

But while Constable and his wife Varunthon​ escaped with their lives, 22 of the couple’s pet parrots were not so lucky, perishing in the blaze.

Despite Thursday’s fire razing their home, a bus and two outbuildings were spared, one housing equipment for their McLeans Island Paintball, allowing their to continue running their paintball, laser tag, airsoft and archery business, which they have operated from the site for 26 years.

Constable said he was simply thankful he and his wife had survived the inferno, which is not being treated as suspicious and which initial investigations suggest may have been caused by an electrical fault.

“I'm still alive that's the main thing. We're going to battle on though, and we're still open, we're not closing down,” he told Stuff.

“The wife is a bit upset but we can’t look back, we’ve just [got] to move on and put it behind us.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Stephen Constable and his wife Varunthon did not have smoke alarms in their McLeans Island Rd house.

Constable was asleep when he was woken by his wife yelling “the house is on fire”, before hearing two loud bangs.

Seconds later, the room started filling with thick black smoke as their home in McLeans Island Rd – which did not have smoke alarms – was engulfed in flames at about 11.10pm.

Constable said the fire took hold so quickly that he did not have time to put on clothes, and instead ran to the nearest exit naked apart from his jandals, pulling on a pair of overalls once he was outside.

“The fire was so intense and the smoke was so black we didn’t have time to do anything.

“I got out in a pair of thongs and nothing else, I didn't even have time to grab my dressing gown – it just went up so fast.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff While the couple escaped with their lives, 22 of their pet parrots were not so lucky.

The fire burned so intensely that melting plastic landed on his face and hair as he rushed out of the house, leaving him with burns. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition and discharged on Friday morning.

The fire destroyed the house along with everything inside, including 22 of the couple’s beloved pet parrots and another nearby reception building.

“There were 22 parrots we couldn't save. They were more than pets, they were our children.”

Two fire crews were originally sent to tackle the blaze but because of a lack of water supply in the area two more crews and a tanker were scrambled to help.

They left the scene at about 4.30am on Friday.

Constable believed the fire, fanned by strong northeasterly winds, was caused by a fault in new solar power batteries the couple had recently installed.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Constable’s face was burned by molten plastic as he fled his property.

Fire investigator Jason Hobbs said early indications suggested the fire started accidentally because of an electrical fault.

The house did not have a working smoke alarm and Hobbs said the occupants were extremely lucky to get out alive.

“Everyone got out safely but it could've been a different story.

“They were very lucky to get out – the fire travelled very quickly by the time they noticed it and I believe the fire had been building for some time.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Fire crews struggled to tackle the blaze because of a lack of water.

Hobbs said the fire crews who attended the scene had difficulty fighting the blaze as the property only had a water pump, and once the property lost electricity crews could no longer access the water, allowing the fire to spread and destroy another building.

He said people living on rural properties with limited access to water should consider installing a storage tank of water with a large coupling for fire crews to use supplies in an emergency.