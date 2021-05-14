Man found dead in central city park remains a puzzle three months on

The cause of death of a man whose body was found in the heart of Palmerston North three months ago remains a mystery.

Owen Charles Wildbore-Brumby, 40, was found dead under an overcast sky in Te Marae o Hine/The Square around noon on February 16 by a member of the public.

The 40-year-old’s body was in the bushes beside the duck pond. The last reported sighting of him was in the marae two nights earlier.

The detective heading the investigation into the cause of Wildbore-Brumby’s death, Carl Newton, viewed the toxicology results on March 30 before passing the results to a pathologist the next day.

However, the pathologist hsa yet to present an opinion, Newton said.

Enquiries into Wildbore-Brumby’s death have progressed, but there has been no significant developments in the case.

Wildbore-Brumby was known to live rough on the streets, and friends feared something nefarious had happened. A backpack belonging to the dead man was found in the vacant Highflyers building near puddles of blood.

But police have not turned up anything to suggest he was the victim of foul play.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Friends gather at a candlelight vigil for Owen Wildbore-Brumby in February, days after his body was found.

“From the outset, Owen's death has been treated as unexplained and will remain that way unless something compelling suggests differently,” Newton said.

Despite his body being found in the city's busiest park, under the watch of 16 surveillance cameras, his last hours remain in the shadows.

Those close to Wildbore-Brumby formed a memorial at the site where his body was found, decorating it with toys and colourful trinkets.

His family did not wish to comment other than to say they believed his death was alcohol-related.

Anyone with information pertinent to the case is encouraged to phone 105 and quote file number 210217/3172, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.