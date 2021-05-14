Winter is coming: Aotearoa wakes to brisk morning and frigid temperatures

MetService says some cool overnight temperatures and frosty conditions are on the way.

Winter is certainly on its way, with another brisk morning and frigid temperatures seen about Aotearoa.

Temperatures plummeted in the South Island especially overnight. Dunedin Airport recorded the coldest temperature early on Friday morning, with -6.1 degrees Celsius.

Tekapo recorded -5.7C, and the Desert Road summit was “very chilly and frosty” with -5C, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines​ said.

Hurunui, in North Canterbury, recorded -4.9C, St Arnaud, in the Tasman District, recorded -4.1C, Alexandra dropped to -3.9C, Timaru saw temperatures lower to -2.9, and Taumarunui recorded -3C.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Morning frost at the Queenspark in Invercargill on Friday.

Most of the coldest temperatures were recorded between 7am-8am on Friday.

Many coastal areas and main centres didn't reach into the minuses, but did take a while to warm up on Friday morning. Hines said Wellington’s overnight low sat at 5C, and Auckland Airport recorded 5C at 8am which “is pretty brisk”.

Although Dunedin Airport recorded the coldest overnight low, Dunedin city, which is more than 20km away, had an overnight low of 7C.

Hines explained that the airport was located slightly more inland and in a basin which “pools of cold air” gets trapped in overnight, bringing the temperature down. Whereas the city doesn’t get the same cooling effect.

In the main centres, Auckland is expected to warm up throughout Friday with a high of 19C and a low of 13C expected. It will be fine with light winds, and cloud increasing in afternoon. Rain will develop late evening.

Emma Forrester/Supplied Frosty leaves cover a lawn after the temperature dropped overnight in North Canterbury.

In Wellington, a mostly fine day is on the cards with some afternoon cloud. A high of 14C and a low of 10C is forecast.

In Christchurch, sunshine will warm the garden city. Northeasterlies, strong in exposed places, are forecast for the afternoon. A high of 14C and a low of 8C is forecast.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Frost-covered grass at the Queenspark, Invercargill.

In Dunedin, inland frosts would have cleared with a mostly fine day on the cards, and some high cloud predicted in the afternoon. A high of 13C and a low of 9C is forecast.

Hines said temperatures were expected to warm up slightly over the next few days, however some wet weather was also on the way.

A front over the Tasman Sea is forecast to move across the country on Saturday, bringing a period of strong northerly winds and rain to many places. MetService issued some weather watches as a result.

A heavy rain watch will be in place overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning for the ranges of Buller and Westland, from Otira northwards, and also the ranges of Westland, south of Otira.

Emma Forrester/Supplied A rose in dew in a North Canterbury garden after a hard frost hit overnight.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the ranges of Bay of Plenty, east of Opotiki, from 6am Saturday, as well as Mount Taranaki early on Saturday morning.

A strong wind watch is in place for Fiordland, from 1pm Friday to 1am Saturday.

Wind watches are also in force on Friday night and into Saturday morning for Queenstown-Lakes District and the Canterbury High Country, as well as Banks Peninsula.

Wind watches are also in place for Taranaki and Wellington and Marlborough in the early hours of Saturday morning.