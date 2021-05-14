Wellington City Council chief operating officer resigns after just over a year

Wellington City Council’s chief operating officer, Claire Richardson, has resigned, Stuff understands.

Richardson was appointed to the role only in February last year, replacing Barbara McKerrow, who had been appointed the council’s chief executive.

Richardson had a wide range of responsibilities, including city housing, arts and culture, community services, and parks, sport, and recreation.

In an internal email, seen by Stuff, McKerrow said the departure was a huge loss for Wellington City Council, but Richardson needed to put her, and her family’s, wellbeing first.

Her resignation follows that of the council's housing development manager John McDonald, whose departure was also confirmed on Friday.