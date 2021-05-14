Removal of war artefacts from Ruapekapeka Pā results in $1600 fine

Trustee of Te Ruapekapeka Trust, Pita Tipene, explains in te reo Māori and English why Ruapekapeka pā site is important.

A Northland man has been fined $1600 for the removal of historic war artefacts from Ruapekapeka Pā, north of Whangarei.

Ruapekapeka Pā is an historic reserve located 14 kilometres south-east of the Northland town of Kawakawa, and one of the best preserved Northern Wars sites with features visible on the surface.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said the man cut 20 holes in the pā and removed a number of artefacts, including parts of an exploded canon ball.

Te Ruapekapeka Trust and DOC were alerted that the man was seen using a metal detector and removing artefacts in late January.

The man came forward immediately and returned the items, which were then blessed and returned to Ruapekapeka.

Nonetheless, he was issued infringement notices and fines for failure to comply with the Reserves Act for cutting sod and removal of a relic from a historic site.

Department of Conservation/Supplied A Northland man had cut 20 holes in the Ruapekapeka Pā and removed a number of artefacts.

DOC said while the man did the right thing in coming forward and returning the items, it had a duty of care to enforce the well-displayed rules to protect treasured historic sites.

Despite this instance being an “honest mistake”, DOC said these offences happening across cultural heritage sites in New Zealand are not always so innocent.

Department of Conservation/Supplied Artefacts removed from the Ruapekapeka Pā by a Northland man have been returned, after what appeared to be an “honest mistake”.

It said in the past year numerous heritage sites both on and off public conservation land have been damaged by human activities.

Sites damaged this year range from middens that are over 700 years old, pā sites, early European mining sites and a host of places in between.

“This all comes at a time when we know that New Zealanders are more engaged than ever with their heritage and wanting to learn more,” says Pita Tipene, interim chairman of Te Ruapekapeka Trust.

“We all need to help protect these sites as the stories they can tell us are the building blocks of our national identity,” he said.

If you see vandalism or damage being caused to heritage sites in conservation areas, DOC is asking people to call 0800 DOC HOT.