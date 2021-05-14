About 120 planters unused in Gore's controversial roading project

The Gore District Council decided not to use about 120 planters in its 'Streets Alive' programme, which were destined for the town's median strips.

Concrete planters placed on Gore’s streets as part of a roading project have proven controversial – but there could have been a lot more of them on the roads.

About 120 are sitting behind locked gates on council land in Salford St – some painted by children, and most with soil and plants in them.

The planters are part of the Gore District Council’s $1 million Streets Alive project, which has changed some layouts for traffic throughout the town, by adding pocket parks, planters, roundabouts and courtesy crossings. The trial is mainly funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Innovative Streets fund, and it aims to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and reduce speeding and congestion.

Gore District Council roading asset manager Peter Standring said the planters had been destined to ‘’highlight’’ the town’s median strips, and were going to be placed about every 50 metres along them.

”We just listened to the public feedback to the ones that are out there now and decided not to put them out,’’ he said.

The future of some other parts of the trial hangs in the balance.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, the council voted to talk to Waka Kotahi about ending some of the trials that were unpopular with residents, including the closure of Eccles Street. A petition with more than 1100 signatures was presented calling for the planters to be removed and streets to be re-opened to traffic.

Standring said since then, an invitation had been sent to Waka Kotahi staff to visit Gore.

He would not comment on what would happen to the $900,000 of funding received from the agency if some trials ended early.

“That will make up some of the discussion when we meet with them,’’ he said.

Agency urban mobility manager Kathryn King said with any Innovating Streets pilot, the funding has been agreed based on the initial application.

“Any project that does not complete the full monitoring and evaluation period would have funding stopped at the point the pilot is removed.’’

There are 460 planters currently on Gore’s streets as part of the trials, and the council has repeatedly asked the public to stop vandalising them. They are meant to indicate where bulbous kerbs could be placed and to indicate that a courtesy crossing had been installed.

Standring said the planters would be sold at the end of the three-month trial.

“That’s one of the reasons we went with them, so they can be re-used,’’ he said.

The planters have failed to find favour with mayor Tracy Hicks, who told a council meeting this week had issues with the number of courtesy crossings and the number of ‘pots’ [concrete planters] in the town.