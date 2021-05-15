Twenty-five years of Hindu-Māori friendship marked at Rotorua marae

Hindu Council members came together at Rotorua's Apumoana Marae on Saturday.

A quarter-of-a-century of Hindu-Māori relations have been marked at Rotorua’s Apumoana​ Marae on Saturday as the Hindu Council of New Zealand celebrated its silver jubilee.

More than 50 members of the Hindu community visited the marae, coming from as far as Wellington, Palmerston North, Hamilton and Auckland.

For the council’s Guna Magesan​ however, Apumoana Marae is familiar territory.

He said he’d been visiting the marae since 2000, and that on each new visit “we make sure new people come and learn about it”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Apumoana Marae chairperson Bob Te Aonui and Hindu Council’s Guna Magesan share the breath of life as the council celebrates 25 years of Māori-Hindu relations.

Magesan said they had put together a programme of events for the overnight stay at the marae after cherry-picking from popular events held over the past 25 years, with classes in the Indian art form Rangoli​, tree planting, a Hindu Maori Hui and programmes on spirituality and mental wellbeing.

Speaking to Stuff ahead of the official powhiri to welcome the guests onto the marae, Magesan said they want to “share our rich culture with a wider community”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff ‘Hindu Kaumatua’ Sridhara Mysore reflected on the situation in India at present, saying he felt ‘blessed to come to this sacred land’

“Bollywood and butter chicken, we are not that anymore.”

He also said that over time he had realised there was much common ground between Māori and Hindu culture.

“Respecting elders, living in extended families, helping and sharing with each other during happy and difficult times,” he said.

“Our language is a dialect, spoken language with no written script, similar to original Māori language. The words such as mana, tama, ethu have similar meanings.”

He also said the events had proved extremely popular with Hindus eager to learn more about Māori culture.

“By the time I get home I’ll have 200 booked for the next event,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hindu Council members from across the North Island will be spending the day, and night, at Rotorua’s Apumoana Marae.

For Sridhara Mysore​, who Magesan described as a “Hindu kaumatua”, bringing cultures together is even more important in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

He said the events of that day “had shaken the confidence of people”.

“We have to be pro-active before there is such an explosion, how can we do that, create relationships?”

At the powhiri, Mysore also referred to events in Covid-ravaged India.

“Challenging times back home. I’m sure this marae here, a very spiritual place, will join us in chanting for the wellbeing of our nations,” he said.

“We are truly blessed to come to this sacred land.”

Marae chair Bob Te Aonui said relations between the marae and the Hindu community “go right back to when my mum and dad were alive”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kavitha Magesan and Guna Magesan getting ready ahead of the powhiri.

Like Magasen, he also believed there were many similarities between Māori and Hindu culture.

“Most indigenous cultures are connected. When our healers come together they will speak to the world.”

Te Aonui said a good example of the friendship that has been forged between the two communities was gifted sashes that they now wear when performing kapa haka.

“I believe with any other culture out there, share with us and we’ll find similarities. We all have whakapapa.”